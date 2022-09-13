E&S Ring Management Switches to LeaseLock

Premier Calif. Property Manager Eyes Smarter Loss Protection and Enhanced Resident Experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E&S Ring Management Corporation announced a partnership with LeaseLock to modernize loss protection and provide more affordable move-ins for residents across its portfolio of over 7,000 units. With financial performance technology from LeaseLock, housing providers like E&S Ring are able to optimize asset performance without the need for security deposits and their alternatives.

Based in Santa Monica, Calif., E&S Ring is renowned for its lush and intricately landscaped luxury communities, and focuses on increasing cash flow, maximizing value, and achieving its owners' strategic goals. The progressive management company adopted a deposit alternative in hopes of boosting performance, but made the switch to LeaseLock for its easier, more comprehensive solution and superior support and service.

"LeaseLock has established itself as the premier insurtech provider in the multifamily space, and at E&S Ring we're always seeking best-in-class solutions," said Kevin Hott, Vice President of Information Systems & Technology with E&S Ring. "LeaseLock enables us to protect our assets while removing a huge financial barrier for prospective residents. But the true differentiator is their next-level service and customer support during both implementation and claims processing throughout the entire lease experience."

In addition to removing a significant financial roadblock for renters at the point of lease, LeaseLock helps absorb move-out account balances and reduces vacancy loss enabling clients to unlock incremental net operating income–hundreds of dollars per unit on average–and achieve more valuable, efficient properties, as well as reduce deposit administration and regulatory risk. With over $3 billion in leases insured, the company's ledger-based data platform and AI risk engine is eliminating deposits and their alternatives at scale, helping property owners and operators better manage loss and drive asset value.

"We're honored that E&S Ring recognized the LeaseLock difference and selected us as their preferred partner to improve loss protection and elevate an already top-flight leasing experience for their residents," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer at LeaseLock. "Their customer-first vision aligns perfectly with our goal of empowering properties to upgrade the lease experience while optimizing asset performance."

LeaseLock is powering a new generation of financial tools to protect the property revenue stream. Deeply integrated with the industry's top property management systems and existing leasing and billing workflows, LeaseLock's technology platform enables quick, scalable deployment of lease insurance across entire portfolios, creating a seamless experience for operators and residents alike. Top owners and operators such as Greystar, ColRich, Cushman & Wakefield, Harbor Group Management Co., PGIM, Goldman Sachs, LMC, RKW Residential, Pegasus Residential, S2 Residential, and Western Wealth Communities leverage LeaseLock to protect and optimize hundreds of thousands of units across the country.

About Us

LeaseLock financial performance technology is driving the next revolution in residential real estate.

Rental housing providers achieve more valuable, efficient properties—and a better resident experience—with LeaseLock. They are able to put more people into homes more quickly, while improving net operating income, mitigating bad debt, and streamlining site operations.

LeaseLock's AI-driven risk platform leverages multiple data sources and smarter risk assessment to optimize lease insurance coverage at the property-level, leading to better lease conversion, stronger property performance, and reduced regulatory risk. Deployed seamlessly within existing property management software, LeaseLock makes the move to modern leasing swift, simple, and straightforward.

LeaseLock has insured over $3 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Hivers & Strivers Investment Fund.

