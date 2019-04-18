Escalade Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) - "In traditionally our softest quarter of the year, revenue was flat compared to the prior year, as continued growth in E-Commerce and Specialty Dealers offset softer sales in the International and Mass Merchants channels," stated Dave Fetherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Escalade, Inc. "Operating costs related to Victory Tailgate, during the slowest quarter of the year, negatively affected the margins within the quarter. Victory Tailgate has historically seen stronger results in the second and fourth quarters. SG&A spending increased due to non-recurring costs of new basketball displayers and we expect an increase in SG&A during the balance of 2019 to support additional revenue coming from Victory Tailgate. We completed the consolidation of Cue and Case's operations from St. Augustine, FL into our distribution center in Evansville, IN during the quarter, which will provide on-going lease and transportation savings. With normal weather patterns returning this spring, we are anticipating an increase in sales in our Outdoor categories after an unusually cold and wet 2018."

Net sales for the first quarter of 2019 were $32.1 million, coming in flat compared to the same quarter in 2018.

Gross margin ratio for the first quarter of 2019 was 26.4%, compared to 28.0% for the same period in the prior year. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $8.5 million compared to gross profit of $9.0 million for the same quarter in 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $7.7 million for the quarter compared to $7.0 million for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $0.7 million or 11.4%. SG&A, as a percent of sales, for the first quarter of 2019 increased to 24.1% from 21.6% reported for the same period prior year.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million compared to operating income of $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.3 million, or $0.02 diluted earnings per share compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.08 diluted earnings per share for the same quarter in 2018.

The Company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on June 3, 2019 and disbursed on June 10, 2019.

Escalade is a leading manufacturer and marketer of sporting goods products sold worldwide. To obtain more information on the Company and its products, visit our website at: www.EscaladeInc.com or contact Patrick Griffin, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at 812/467-1358.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK™ and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate™, Triumph Sports™, Viva Sol®, Zume® recreational games; Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; Vuly™ trampolines; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, the impact of competitive products and pricing, product demand and market acceptance, new product development, Escalade's ability to achieve its business objectives, especially with respect to its Sporting Goods business on which it has chosen to focus, Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic transactions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses and of divestitures or discontinuances of certain operations, assets, brands, and products, the continuation and development of key customer, supplier, licensing and other business relationships, the ability to successfully negotiate the shifting retail environment and changes in consumer buying habits, the financial health of our customers, disruptions or delays in our supply chain, Escalade's ability to control costs, general economic conditions, fluctuation in operating results, changes in foreign currency exchange rates, changes in the securities market, Escalade's ability to obtain financing and to maintain compliance with the terms of such financing, the availability, integration and effective operation of information systems and other technology, and the potential interruption of such systems or technology, risks related to data security of privacy breaches, and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade's future financial performance could differ materially from the expectations of management contained herein. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)







Three Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data







March 23,

2019

March 24,

2018















Net sales







$32,102

$32,149















Costs and Expenses













Cost of products sold







23,625

23,161 Selling, administrative and general expenses







7,745

6,950 Amortization







338

323















Operating Income







394

1,715















Other Income (Expense)













Interest expense







(68)

(189) Equity in loss of affiliates







--

(12) Other income (loss)







6

(23)















Income Before Income Taxes







332

1,491















Provision for Income Taxes







65

275















Net Income







$ 267

$1,216















Earnings Per Share Data:













Basic earnings per share







$ 0.02

$ 0.09 Diluted earnings per share







$ 0.02

$ 0.08















Dividends declared







$ 0.125

$ 0.125



































Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information March 23, 2019 December 29, 2018 March 24, 2018

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,299 $ 2,824 $ 2,863 Receivables, less allowance of $548; $532; and $484; respectively 31,951 40,682 28,850 Inventories 47,744 39,122 40,114 Prepaid expenses 2,986 4,151 2,866 Prepaid income tax 1,033 1,082 501 Other current assets -- 2 33 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 88,013 87,863 75,227







Property, plant and equipment, net 15,523 15,498 13,903 Operating lease right-of-use assets 878 -- -- Intangible assets, net 19,447 19,785 19,368 Goodwill 26,381 26,381 21,548 Investments -- -- 20,175 Other assets 90 -- -- TOTAL ASSETS $150,332 $149,527 $150,221







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ -- $ -- $ 18,941 Trade accounts payable 7,756 5,631 5,188 Accrued liabilities 6,512 11,072 8,128 Current operating lease liabilities 595 -- -- TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,863 16,703 32,257







Other Liabilities:





Long‑term debt 3,662 -- 3,750 Deferred income tax liability 3,409 3,409 2,452 Operating lease liabilities 288 -- -- Other liabilities 1,094 1,094 553 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,316 21,206 39,012







Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock:





Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued





Common stock:





Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding –

14,471,496; 14,438,824; and 14,415,690; shares respectively 14,471 14,439 14,416 Retained earnings 112,545 113,882 99,495 Accumulated other comprehensive loss -- -- (2,702) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 127,016 128,321 111,209 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $150,332 $149,527 $150,221

