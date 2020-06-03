Escalade Sports Donates 1,000 N95 Masks To City Of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade Sports announced today that it will be donating 1,000 N95 masks to the city of Evansville to help support the local community during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As an organization, giving back to the communities in which we operate is one of our key core values and we are committed to taking a proactive role to help support the city of Evansville and its frontline workers," Escalade Sports' Chief Executive Officer and President Scott Sincerbeaux said. "This pandemic is unprecedented, but we know that the path forward requires everyone working together and helping our local communities is part of who we are at Escalade Sports."

"We are grateful for the generous support of Escalade Sports," said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "As a long time, reliable corporate citizen, I am pleased that Escalade continues to recognize the role it can play in assisting the city as we continue to deal with the pandemic."

The Company is working with the city of Evansville's Emergency Management Director to distribute the masks.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X™, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun Bowfishing™ archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Victory Tailgate®, Triumph™ Sports, Viva Sol®, Zume Games® recreational games; DURA® and Onix® pickleball equipment; Goalrilla™, Goalsetter® residential in-ground basketball systems, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground and portable basketball goals; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; Vuly™ trampolines; and Cue&Case® - a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports' products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-888-784-4288 or visit www.escaladesports.com.

