Escalade Sports Strengthens Leadership In Games And Licensed Products With The Acquisition Of Victory Tailgate

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade Sports®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Escalade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ESCA) and global leader in sports and outdoor recreational equipment, today announced that it has acquired Victory Tailgate, a brand known for its premium licensed and custom tailgating games. The acquisition will significantly strengthen Escalade Sports' leadership in the tailgating and lawn games' categories while providing exciting new opportunities within the sports licensing and customization space. Escalade Sports expects the acquisition of Victory Tailgate to be accretive to its business results beginning in 2019.

The Victory Tailgate acquisition is part of a broader company strategy to strengthen its position in established and emerging sports and outdoor recreational activities. This will help Escalade Sports deepen its relationships with existing customers and provide service to new customers with a comprehensive portfolio of games and licensed products that complement Escalade Sports' existing outdoor game and tailgating offerings. Victory Tailgate's customization capabilities will allow Escalade Sports to greatly broaden its efforts on offering unique items to the market.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Victory Tailgate to the Escalade Sports' family of sports and recreation brands," said Dave Fetherman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Escalade, Inc. "This acquisition will help us provide improved support to our existing customers as we expand our customization platform. This expands our domestic capabilities as we continue to look to shorten our supply chain. We remain confident in our strategy to grow our business through internal innovation and acquisitions and believe Victory Tailgate with its innovative processes is an ideal embodiment of our plan."

"We are excited to become part of the Escalade family," said Scott Sims, founder of Victory Tailgate, "With our capabilities in licensed goods and Escalade's depth of products, we believe it's the right time for this partnership. We look forward to growing this business together."

Escalade Sports' products are available direct, at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide. For more information on Escalade Sports, its brands, products, promotions, instruction manuals, game rules, retailers, warranty, replacement parts or customer service, please call 1-800-426-1421 or visit www.escaladesports.com and www.Victorytailgate.com.

ABOUT ESCALADE SPORTS

Headquartered in Evansville, IN, Escalade Sports is a global manufacturer and distributor of sports and outdoor recreational equipment. Leaders in their respective categories, Escalade Sports' brands include Bear® Archery, Bear X®, Trophy Ridge®, Rocket®, SIK® and Cajun® archery equipment; STIGA® and Ping-Pong® table tennis; Accudart® and Unicorn® darting; Atomic®, Triumph SportsTM, Viva Sol®, Zume® recreational games; Onix SportsTM and Pickleball Now® pickleball equipment; GoalrillaTM, Goalsetter®, Goaliath® and Silverback® residential in-ground basketball systems; Lifeline® and the STEP® fitness products; Woodplay® premium playsets; Vuly® trampolines; and Cue&Case® – a leader in specialty billiard accessories. Escalade Sports products are available at sporting goods dealers and independent retailers nationwide.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains forward-looking statements relating to present or future trends or factors that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, Escalade's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated results of strategic acquisitions, including the integration of the operations of acquired assets and businesses, the impact of competitive products and pricing, product demand and market acceptance, and other risks detailed from time to time in Escalade's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Escalade undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements after the date of this report.

Investor Relations:

Patrick Griffin

812-467-1358

SOURCE Escalade Sports

Related Links

http://www.escaladesports.com

