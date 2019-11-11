ESCAPE THE ORDINARY: Interactive Japanese Sake Pop-Up To Launch at Iconic Seafood Restaurant in Los Angeles

With a goal to enrich lives by proposing a unique pairing, JFOODO hopes to encourage people to embrace the fresh harmony of seafood and sake, which is scientifically proven to enhance the umami of seafood even better than white wine . To explain this, there will be a special area in the restaurant where guests can "Escape the Ordinary" with seafood and sake pairings. The regular restaurant will also serve a special menu item. Upon entering, guests will be led to the dining areas by twin greeters representing each space.

The pop-up space will serve two special seafood and sake pairing menus for lunch and dinner. The lunch menu will include two glasses of sake for $45 per person, and the dinner menu will include three glasses of sake for $65 per person — both extremely great deals as the sake is basically complimentary! The event will feature sake from Konishi Brewing, Gekkeikan Sake, and Nanbu Bijin.

Sake and Seafood

As a drink, sake evolved alongside Washoku (Japanese cuisine), which aims to bring out the best in the raw ingredients used to make it. From a historical perspective, Japan has always been a seafood-focused country. Whether you're by the sea or in the mountains, sake and seafood are served together all over Japan.

It is unsurprising that the Japanese have always paired sake with seafood rather than wine. Now, as exports of sake hit ¥22.2 billion (approximately $205 million) in 2018, it is clear that global diners are increasingly discovering why Japan's national drink complements fish so well.

The key to this popularity is sake's ability to bring out the natural flavors of seafood, while remaining non-reactive to potentially unpleasant odors. Because wine grapes absorb iron from the soil and many winemakers use sulfite as preservatives, wine can react badly with seafood, resulting in fishy odors. In contrast, sake brewers are prohibited from using sulfites, and any iron is filtered out of the water or removed when the brewers polish the rice grains. Additionally, according to Dr. Hitoshi Utsunomiya, the director of the Sake and Food Lab and sake expert at Japan's National Research Institute of Brewing, sake has two-to-five times more amino acids than wine, and as amino acids translate to savory, umami flavors, it makes sake a natural pairing with any type of seafood because all seafood is rich in umami.

Sake Inspired Lunch Prix Fixe $45 (Subject to change)

1st Course

Peruvian Bay Scallops

Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs

Hamachi

2nd Course

Shrimp & Grits with Gochujang sauce

Grilled Octopus

Lobster Roll

Dessert

House Banana Bread Pudding with house-made cinnamon gelato

A Flourless Chocolate Cake with raspberry coulis

Sake Inspired Dinner Prix Fixe $65 (Subject to change)

1st Course

Crispy Oysters

Raw Oysters

Grilled Oysters

2nd Course

Peruvian Bay Scallops

Smoked Trout Deviled Eggs

Hamachi

3rd Course

Shrimp & Grits with Gochujang sauce

Grilled Octopus

Lobster Roll

Dessert

House Banana Bread Pudding with house-made cinnamon gelato

A Flourless Chocolate Cake with raspberry coulis

For more information, visit foodandsake.com .

Dates: November 22nd through November 24th

Lunch: 11:00am-3:00pm

Dinner: 5:00pm-10:00pm on Friday and Saturday; 5:00pm-9:00pm on Sunday

Seats: Approx. 52

Address: 777 South Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

To make a reservation, please call the restaurant at (323) 435-4004

