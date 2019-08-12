Escape the Summer Heat with Cool Crabfest® Deals at Red Lobster®

For value-seeking crab lovers, one pound of wild-caught snow crab legs is now just $19.99, with the option to buy up for $5 to Bairdi or Dungeness crab. Guests can also discover one of Red Lobster's new entrées – the NEW! Crab Imperial , featuring decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko – for just $15.99.

While dining at Red Lobster during Crabfest, guests can also explore this year's complete lineup featuring a variety of craveable combinations, including:

NEW! Ultimate Crabfest ® Trio – A variety of wild-caught crab legs including premium King, sweet Bairdi and meaty Dungeness crab. Served with choice of side.

– A variety of wild-caught crab legs including premium King, sweet Bairdi and meaty Dungeness crab. Served with choice of side. Crab Lover's Dream ® – Wild-caught premium King and Snow crab paired with Red Lobster's signature Crab Linguini Alfredo. Served with choice of side.

– Wild-caught premium King and Snow crab paired with Red Lobster's signature Crab Linguini Alfredo. Served with choice of side. NEW! Crabfest ® Surf & Turf – Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired with wood-grilled sirloin with a creamy crab-Parmesan topping. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of side.

– Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired with wood-grilled sirloin with a creamy crab-Parmesan topping. Served with mashed potatoes and choice of side. NEW! Crab Imperial and Crab-Topped Salmon – Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired alongside fresh, Atlantic Salmon with a creamy crab-Parmesan sauce. Served with rice and choice of side.

– Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired alongside fresh, Atlantic Salmon with a creamy crab-Parmesan sauce. Served with rice and choice of side. NEW! Crab Imperial and Crab-Topped Shrimp – Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired with garlic-grilled shrimp and a crab-parmesan topping. Served with rice and choice of side.

– Decorative scallop shells filled with a rich and creamy mix of tender crab, seafood and a triple-cheese blend, baked to perfection and topped with toasted panko, paired with garlic-grilled shrimp and a crab-parmesan topping. Served with rice and choice of side. NEW! Crabfest ® Mixed Grill (w/ Salmon) – Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a creamy crab-Parmesan topping, paired with garlic-grilled shrimp and sea scallops. Served with rice and choice of side.

– Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a creamy crab-Parmesan topping, paired with garlic-grilled shrimp and sea scallops. Served with rice and choice of side. Crab Linguini Alfredo – Sweet, tender crabmeat and creamy garlic Parmesan sauced, served over linguini.

Crabfest® meals can be complemented with a delicious appetizer, like the NEW! Creamy Garlic-Parmesan Crab Dip, and guests can cool off from the summer heat with one of these refreshing, limited-time cocktails served in a collectible Lighthouse glass:

NEW! Tito's ® Strawberry Lemonade – Tito's ® Handmade vodka mixed with Red Lobster's hand-crafted strawberry lemonade.

– Tito's Handmade vodka mixed with Red Lobster's hand-crafted strawberry lemonade. NEW! Tropical Treasure – Martell VSSD cognac, Malibu coconut rum and pina colada mix, shaken with pineapple and orange juices.

For those looking to show off their crab cracking skills at a summer outing, Red Lobster offers To Go ordering. Consumers can also earn points for dining and redeem tasty rewards by signing up for Red Lobster's free app-based loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠, which is available for iOS and Android .

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . With more than 55,000 employees in over 700 restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and a growing international footprint, Red Lobster is more committed than ever to be not just the biggest seafood restaurant, but the best. To learn more, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

Media Contact:

Samantha Bruno

sbruno@redlobster.com

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Related Links

http://www.redlobster.com

