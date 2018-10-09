"Escape the Vape!" Joel Courtney Helps Launch DoSomething.org's National Campaign Against E-Cigarettes

There's a lot you -- and an entire generation of young people -- may not know about the dangers of e-cigs and the predatory tactics e-cig companies use to market them. That's why Joel Courtney has teamed up with the CVS Health Foundation and DoSomething.org, the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change, to launch "Escape the Vape"!

Young people take the simple five-question "Escape the Vape" quiz to learn how much they *really* know about e-cigs. At the end, they receive their quiz results, along with a sharable resource, "7 Things E-Cig and Vape Companies Don't Want You to Know," to pass along to friends.

Watch Courtney get his mind BLOWN by facts about e-cigs and more.

"From flavored products to teen-friendly advertising, e-cig and vape companies use the same tactics regular cigarette companies used to get young people hooked," says Carrie Bloxson, CMO of DoSomething.org. "Escape the Vape is a groundbreaking way to educate young people and, more importantly, to empower them to educate their friends about predatory marketing."

"Lots of people think e-cigs just contain water vapor, and they'd probably find it mind-blowing to know that's not true," Courtney says. "Filming this video is an awesome way to tell people my age the truth about e-cigs. Plus, I got to smash stuff with a sledgehammer."

To take the "Escape the Vape" quiz, young people can visit https://www.dosomething.org/escape or text ESCAPE to 38383. The campaign runs from October 23-December 15, and those who share the quiz with others will keep their friends safe *and* enter to win a $5,000 scholarship from DoSomething and the CVS Health Foundation. (Talk about a win-win!)

"We recognize that by collaborating with partners like DoSomething.org, we are able to reach a large number of young people to help educate them on the risks of smoking and e-cigarette use, and bring us one step closer to our goal of a tobacco-free generation," said Eileen Howard Boone, president of the CVS Health Foundation.

DoSomething.org is the largest tech company exclusively for young people and social change. We're activating 6 million young people (and counting!) to do good in every US area code and in 131 countries. Using our digital platform, members join DoSomething's volunteer and civic action campaigns to make offline impact at scale. Our members have clothed half of America's homeless youth. They've cleaned up 3.7 million cigarette butts. They've run the world's largest youth-led sports equipment drive. And more! Young people have the power and the passion to transform their communities -- we help them get it done. Let's Do This.

