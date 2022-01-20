Escape The Winter Blues with a Fresh Thriller From Audrey Destin

"The pacing is fast, and I was able to consume the whole book in one sitting. I just couldn't put it down."

The Vegetarian and Her Hunter is a mother-daughter thriller that addresses modern topics important to women. When a daughter goes missing, it's time to go hunting. A cross-genre women's fiction thriller that spins a story of strength in women as the roles of predator and prey are defined and redefined and the underlying questions of morality run wild.

"I felt as though I was there in the mother's hunt. It made me sad, mad, and everything in-between." -Sarra: Goodreads Reviewer

"This is a book with a very powerful message - to both mothers and teenage girls." -Allison Glasgow: NetGalley Reviewer

