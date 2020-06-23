Escape to Mudgee in Country NSW

SYDNEY, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Now's the time to start planning your next trip to New South Wales, Australia, and a must visit is the picturesque town of Mudgee.

Pair idyllic wineries and epicurean delights with heritage streetscapes and boutique shops, and you have the charming country town of Mudgee, reachable by short flight or a 3.5 hour drive northwest of Sydney.

Upon arriving in Mudgee, stop for a coffee and a bite to eat at locals' favourite - Alby & Esthers . Located on a cobblestoned corner of Mudgee, the circa 1873 stone terrace is packed with character and charm, and a mouth-watering menu inspired by local ingredients.

Stroll along the pretty tree-lined streets and admire colonial buildings, including the Mudgee Post Office, designed by architect Alexander Dawson and built in 1862. Whilst in town, pay a visit to local boutiques including Whatever Mudgee , Edited and Co. and Cherry Red .

After taking in the streetscapes, continue exploring the culinary delights of Mudgee at your leisure, beginning with one of many local wineries.

Located in the valley of Apple Tree Flat - Logan Wines is a picturesque locale of the Mudgee region set amongst the mountains of the Great Dividing Range.

If biodynamic wines are of interest, a must visit is Lowe Wines . This winery specialises in small batch winemaking using innovative techniques, displaying practical sustainable management in their vineyards and on the farm.

Whilst at Lowe Wines, enjoy lunch at onsite restaurant - Zin House . The modern farmhouse restaurant takes in sweeping views of Tinja property, nestled among classic Mudgee hillscapes and the vineyards.

Continue your wine tasting at Robert Stein Winery and Vineyard . With a family winegrowing lineage dating back to 1838, the vineyard was established in 1976 and is now producing award-winning reds, whites and fortified wines.

Situated in the grounds of the Robert Stein Winery, the Pipeclay Pumphouse Restaurant is one of Mudgee's premier fine dining establishments. Utilising as much local and farm grown produce as possible, the dishes created by Chef and owner Andy Crestani reflect the passion and quality of these local producers.

After lunch, continue your wine tasting at Burnbrae Wines . The boutique winery is family owned and also home to bespoke onsite accommodation including The Winemakers Cottage and Varykino House .

Try some locally made beers paired with a hearty meal at the nearby microbrewery - Mudgee Brewing Co . Alternatively, Mudgee is renowned for having stellar night skies so stargaze at the Mudgee Observatory , where you can marvel at the Milky Way galaxy through a range of telescopes.

As the evening winds down, spend the night at one of many unique accommodation options including luxury self-contained apartments at Perry Street Hotel or premier or award-winning glamping experiences at Sierra Escape .

