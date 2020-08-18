ESChat and Thales partner to bring Push-to-Talk (PTT) over satellite functionality to the ESChat ecosystem

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESChat today announced the addition of Push-to-Talk (PTT) over satellite to the ESChat communication ecosystem. In partnership with Thales Defense & Security, Inc., the companies have integrated ESChat into the ThalesLINK line of products, specifically Thales MissionLINK™ and VesseLINK™. ThalesLINK systems provide global communications coverage using Iridium Certus® broadband services.

Satellite connected ESChat users are able to communicate with ESChat broadband PTT users on commercial and private broadband wireless networks, who typically use ESChat on Android and iOS smartphone and tablet devices. The satellite connected ESChat users can also communicate with all other devices within the ESChat ecosystem, including traditional Land Mobile Radios (LMR), Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) dispatch centers and call logging and recording systems

Push-to-Talk over satellite has always been a challenge, due to the high latency nature of satellite communication networks. The companies recognized that the capabilities of the upgraded Iridium® satellite constellation combined with modifications in the ESChat architecture, enable a reliable solution for PTT over satellite.

Satellite connected ESChat operates over standard Android smartphone and tablet devices that are connected through ThalesLINK WiFi. ESChat also runs on the Thales SureLINK Ruggedized POE powered IP Handset, which is an available accessory for the ThalesLINK system.

Applications for Push-to-Talk over satellite include over ocean freight, passenger shipping, remote mining, search & rescue, and military battlefield communications.

The ThalesLINK system provides coverage anywhere in the world. ThalesLINK systems operate using Iridium Certus broadband services enabled by a network of 66 interconnected satellites that provide truly global coverage, and are weather-resilient.

"Combining ESChat with a ThalesLINK system, we are now able to connect the most latency sensitive network components over satellite, providing reliable PTT communication with excellent voice quality, and able to operate anywhere in the world," said Josh Lober, President of ESChat. "Satellite connectivity has long played a role in our ecosystem, though only in connecting elements that are more tolerant of latency issues. The new integration with Thales is a game changer for connecting PTT end users across the globe without requiring terrestrial infrastructure."

"We're very excited about our partnership with ESChat. We believe that our solutions will enable Push-To-Talk users worldwide to achieve more, faster. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with ESChat that will ultimately empower our customers to achieve their biggest ambitions," Brian Aziz, Vice President Satcom Solutions at Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

About ESChat:

ESChat (www.eschat.com) is the leading solution for carrier independent Secure Push to Talk (PTT) over LTE communications. ESChat includes AES-256 encrypted PTT voice and multimedia (text and image) messaging. ESChat also provides live and historical (bread crumb) tracking and mapping. ESChat is approved for U.S. military operational use by the Defense Information Systems Agency ("DISA"). ESChat is a FirstNet Certified™ solution, and enhanced by Quality of Service, Priority and Preemption ("QPP") available to FirstNet subscribers. ESChat also supports Quality of Service ("QoS") and RAN priority enhancements on the Verizon Wireless and AT&T commercial networks.

Used by all branches of the U.S. Military, as well as federal, state and local public safety agencies, ESChat is able to operate over and across any wireless network, including all commercial carriers, private 3G/4G/5G networks and WiFi. ESChat supports standards-based interoperability with LMR radio networks, including P25 via the native Inter RF Subsystem Interface ("ISSI") protocol and DMR via the native Inter Application Interface Specification ("AIS") protocol. ESChat also supports interoperability via RoIP to all LMR radio networks, regardless of radio technology or operating frequency band.

For more information, please visit www.eschat.com .

