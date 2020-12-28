ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric Announces It's Moving Locations

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Local HVAC company ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric has announced that it will be moving from its old location in Salt Lake City to a new location in the area in order to better serve customers and ensure future growth.

We moved from Salt Lake City to West Valley City to serve our Salt Lake Valley customers better.

The previous location of ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric was located at 2525 S 300 W Salt Lake City, Utah 84115, and this facility had been in use for 12 years. To adapt and prepare for future demand and ensure continued business growth, the ESCO executive team decided to move to a new location at 3752 W 2270 S, West Valley City, UT Ste B 84120.

"We're excited about our move," said a spokesperson for ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric. "We've been serving customers throughout the Salt Lake City area with excellent service since 1977, but we've grown a lot since then, too. Our old facilities simply didn't meet our organizational needs, so we've taken the opportunity and moved to a new location."

This new facility for ESCO is larger, equipped with more modern tools and amenities, and is in a central location in the Salt Lake City area. Compared to the previous location, this new location will allow ESCO and its staff to accommodate future growth and continue to serve customers for the years and decades to come.

While ESCO's headquarters may be moving, its executive team is quick to assure its customers that nothing else will change. ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric continues to offer expert services to customers throughout the Salt Lake City area, including Salt Lake and Utah County, as well as Toolele, Summit, Davis, and Weber Counties.

"For our customers, we actually think that our service will get even better," said a spokesperson for the company. "Our new location will allow us to answer service calls and dispatch technicians more quickly throughout the Salt Lake City Area, and provide better overall service to everyone who calls us for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services."

For more information about ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric, or for further press inquiries, interested individuals can visit its website at https://www.escoutah.com, or call the company directly at (801) 204-9444.

For plumbing specific inquiries, visit https://www.escoplumbersaltlakecity.com, or call (801) 336-4899.

About ESCO: Founded in 1977, ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric has been delivering excellent service to customers throughout the Salt Lake City area for more than 4 decades. With 24/7 emergency service for heating and cooling, plumbing, and electrical issues, ESCO is a one-stop-shop for customers throughout the entire SLC metropolitan region. Beyond Satisfaction to Customer Delight™

Related Images

esco-heating-ac-plumbing-electric.jpg

ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric New West Valley Location

We moved from Salt Lake City to West Valley City to serve our Salt Lake Valley customers better.

Related Links

Utah HVAC & Electrical Service Areas

Salt Lake Plumber & Drain Cleaning Service Areas

SOURCE ESCO Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electric