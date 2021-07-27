Escoffier Designated A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company For The Second Year In A Row

The independent research and consulting firm and authority on workplace culture fielded the employee survey and measured more than 60 elements of team members' experiences on the job. These elements included employees' overall satisfaction, sense of pride, feeling welcome, positive work environment, and how they're treated. Rankings were based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are, how long they've been with the company, or what they do within the organization.

"The 2021-2022 certification is a strong indicator of our employees' tenacity and ability to adapt to the unique challenges we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic; including migrating employees to home offices across the country, expanding our workforce and coordinating virtual graduations for more than 2,000 culinary students in all 50 states and abroad," said CEO and president of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, Tracy Lorenz. "Our employees are at the top of their game, we continue to value their input, especially during this past year. Our culture encourages members to share ideas, look at things differently and do things better."

Great Place to Work's data-driven "For All" methodology revealed the overwhelming majority of Escoffier employees have a consistently positive experience in the workplace.

"What I have experienced here at Escoffier is that we all have realized the importance of a strong and thriving culture. A culture with passion, preparation and purpose enables us to grow our future together. Culture is an important foundation for all we do," added Escoffier's vice president of Talent & Culture, Richard J. Ahrens.

In addition, survey results showed new employees are made to feel welcome and are treated well, regardless of the level of position. Results also indicated employees genuinely care about each other and the facilities contribute to a positive working environment. For more details on the employee survey results, visit Escoffier's survey results and "Great Place to Work Certification ™.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily, it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of culinary training and education. Escoffier is the only U.S. accredited institution, through its Boulder campus, to offer 100% online culinary degrees and diplomas which include culinary classes and real-world industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry Arts, Plant-based Culinary Arts and Food and Beverage Operations are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

