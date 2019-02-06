ESD Protection Devices Market to be Worth US$ 3,903 Mn by 2026; Increased Popularity on Automobile Industry to Propel Market Growth - TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global ESD protection devices market is foreseen to experience a consolidated market scenario in the coming years. Various manufacturers across the globe are concentrating on upgrading their quality of the product, along with tapping on the wider consumer base to earn more revenues. For example, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is emphasizing on enhancing the efficiency of the ESD protection devices which needs to be installed in several applications, such as LTE, GPS antenna terminals, and Wi-Fi wireless communication. More so, the performance of the ESD protection devices has also been increased by the company, on the basis of ceramic material near by 20%. This provides the protection to the devices as per the International standards, with respect to effecting working of ESD protection devices in the global market. Some of the key players operating in the global ESD protection devices market are Bourns, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, the global ESD protection devices market is prognosticated to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.23% within the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The market is valued to be of worth US$ 3,903.0 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2018 to 2026.

On the basis of material, the global ESD protection devices market is segregated as silicon and ceramic. Among these, the silicon segment is likely to lead the market in future, and is valued to reach around worth US$ 2,000.0 Mn by the end of forecast period. Silicon is majorly utilized in ESD protection devices, since it provides better performance of ESD protection devices. Geographically, Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the global ESD protection devices market, with the maximum market share in the forecast period. This is attributed to the emergence of various well-known players in the regional market of nations such as Japan, China, and South Korea.

Rising Usage of Mobile Devices across Globe to Bolster Demand

The report recommends that increasing popularity of gadgets over the automobile business, surging demand for scaled down electronic devices which are progressively vulnerable to electrostatic discharge (ESD), and development in the cell phone usage are probably going to increase the demand regarding ESD protection devices in following years, from 2018 to 2026. Since the key market players are presenting new ESD protection devices in the developed economies, these are probably going to represent a major share in the global ESD protection devices market in the forthcoming years. Increased making of electronic chips, along with developing customer gadgets industry all over developing markets, for example, Japan, India, China, and South Korea are estimated to support the ESD protection devices market in the span of forecast period.

IC Designers to Face Challenges in Finding Comprehensive ESD Protection Devices

Designers of IC are facing difficulties while searching for wide-ranging ESD protection devices which could be utilized over the circuit. Such difficulties are basically brought about by surge in the quantity of transistors utilized. Besides, developing number of electronic parts on a semiconductor is restricting the utilization of conventional ESD protection devices. Such restrictions additionally question the unwavering quality of electronic items. A few electronic devices are outfitted with rapid information transmission systems and require extensive protection from ESD. Thusly, producers and designers of ESD protection devices are upgrading their devices. This is likely to expand the necessity for signal effectiveness for fast interfaces in order to achieve proficient working of any electronic gadget.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "ESD Protection Devices Market (Material - Ceramic, Silicon; Directionality - Unidirectional, Bidirectional; End user - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense; Application - Data line Protection, Power line Protection) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026."

The global ESD protection devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, by Material

Ceramic

Silicon

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, by Directionality

Unidirectional

Bidirectional

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, by End-user

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, by Application

Data-line Protection

Power-line Protection

Global ESD Protection Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

SOURCE Transparency Market Research