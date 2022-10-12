ESET and Calgary Flames Sign Multi-Year Partnership

On-ice Proud Partnership to increase cybersecurity awareness amongst consumers and businesses

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global digital security leader, ESET, announced a new multi-year partnership with the Calgary Flames. Starting tomorrow, as the puck drops for the first time this season in the Scotiabank Saddledome, ESET will be featured on the ice as one of the Proud Partners of the team.

"Hockey is quintessentially Canadian. We are proud to be part of this rich tradition by partnering with the Flames," said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager for Canada at ESET. "ESET is further cementing its position as a cybersecurity vendor of choice in Canada by expanding brand awareness nationally, starting with a focus on growth efforts in Alberta. We're thrilled to be supporting a stellar team while putting cybersecurity on the radar of viewers across Western Canada."

This deal represents ESET's first North American partnership with a major sports league; second globally, with ESET being a long-term Champion Partner of the Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund (BVB) football club. As part of the deal, ESET will receive significant brand exposure on Flames home game broadcasts via a corner in-ice brand position and commercials airing on SportsNet during game broadcasts. Local activations include digital signage around the stadium, contests for fans, and social media alignment. Fans attending AHL-affiliate the Calgary Wranglers and the WHL Calgary Hitmen games will also experience the ESET partnership.

"Just like us, ESET believes success begins with a strong defense," says Gordon Norrie, Vice President, Sports Property Sales and Marketing of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation. "We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with a like-minded company and look forward to achieving great things together with ESET in the upcoming season."

Bonneau continued, "The Flames are a Canadian institution. And ESET has a 30-year legacy of protecting and defending internet security from attacks and bad actors. Businesses, consumers and governments around the world depend on ESET to keep them safe from threats of all kinds. ESET is there for them – providing a wide range of solutions for any budget to ensure they stay safe online across their devices. As the season gets underway, we wish the Flames the best of luck and will be with them every step of the way."

ESET's advanced cybersecurity solutions combine multilayered proprietary technology with real time intelligence, making them popular with consumers, businesses and enterprises. To support these customers, the company has hundreds of experts and researchers in 13 R&D centers around the world who are analyzing never-before-seen threats and tracking sophisticated threat group activity. As part of Google's App Defense Alliance, the company helps protect the Google Play Store for millions of users around the world.

In addition to a dedicated support and sales teams across the country, ESET has offices in Montreal, Toronto and Calgary, with plans to open additional locations as its national expansion plan unrolls.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

