ESET Delivers Gaming-Optimized Cybersecurity Solutions for HUE Invitational Championship

As Presenting Sponsor and the Scholarship Prizing Sponsor, ESET will enable the biggest collegiate esports tournament in the United States with onsite technology support and scholarships for the winners

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET , a global leader in digital security, today announced its partnership with the Hue Invitational, including sponsorships and technology integration. Created and hosted annually by Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, this year's HUE Invitational, which takes place Sept. 24-25, had more than 120 college and university teams participating in Rocket League, Overwatch, and League of Legends. The final eight teams in each game title will converge at HUE Invitational this weekend to play for the championship in each title.

"HUE represents the largest collegiate esports tournament in the U.S., and we are thrilled to support Harrisburg University in hosting yet another successful championship this weekend," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "As esports continues to grow, so do the cybersecurity threats targeting gamers and esports organizers. The Hue Festival leveraged ESET to secure their machines at this year's event because they recognize our long-term commitment to the gaming market, and special features like Gamer Mode that are embedded within our solutions."

ESET is a Presenting Sponsor and official Scholarship Prizing Sponsor for HUE Invitational, winners with $25,000 in college scholarships. ESET has deployed advanced cybersecurity solutions at HUE to bolster the security of the event, avoiding any slowdown of performance for the competitors who will come together this weekend from across the country.

"ESET has been a great partner for our tournament since they understand gamers' priorities and technological requirements," said Joe Gramano, esports program director at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology. "As threats increase in the esports space, this represented the right moment to increase our emphasis on cybersecurity. We appreciate the generosity of ESET, which came in to support HUE across multiple sponsorship levels and ensuring our winners walk away with valuable scholarships."

Professional esports teams, competition organizers, and millions of gamers need to stay safe while enjoying the highest, uninterrupted performance possible. As esports and the popularity of gaming continues to grow, ESET provides a series of consumer solutions that, among other benefits, offer a superior level of detection while maintaining very low system impact, especially when throttled in Gamer Mode.

ESET's advanced cybersecurity solutions combine multilayered proprietary technology with real time intelligence, making them popular with consumers, businesses and enterprises. To support these customers, the company has hundreds of experts and researchers in 13 R&D centers around the world who are analyzing never-before-seen threats and tracking sophisticated threat group activity. As part of Google's App Defense Alliance, the company helps protect the Google Play Store for millions of users around the world.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to deliver comprehensive, multilayered protection against cybersecurity threats for businesses and consumers worldwide. ESET has long pioneered machine learning and cloud technologies that prevent, detect and respond to malware. ESET is a privately owned company that promotes scientific research & development worldwide. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

