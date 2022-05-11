ESET Launches 'Heroes of Progress' to Identify Most Progressive Minds of the 21st Century

Nominations now open for global applicants across a range of industries

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced the launch of 'Heroes of Progress,' which will search for and identify visionary thinkers who have contributed to progress across a variety of industries, with technology at the core of the advances made. Behind all forms of progress sits a team of brilliant, often maverick, creators that ensures great things happen. ESET is on a mission to find these innovative minds and shine a light on the unsung heroes that keep the world turning.

Nominations will open on May 11 and close on June 26, 2022, through ESET's website: https://www.eset.com/int/progress-protected/nominate-your-hero-of-progress/.

The entries, submitted through a 300-word executive summary, must outline examples of best-in-class work by the nominees that have made an impact through technology. This includes any technology invented, adopted and improved that advanced industries, society or communities. To qualify for the award, nominees must work within at least one of the below fields, be actively involved in the work they are nominated for and be over the age of 18. Recognized heroes will be announced in September 2022.

Heroes of Progress should work within the following 15 industries:

Arts & Creative industries Business Digital security Education Energy & Sustainability Financial Services Food & Agriculture Healthcare & Life Sciences Logistics industry Manufacturing Research & Development Science Sports Smart Cities, IoT & IT industry Transport & Travel industries

"If we imagine for a moment what losing the contributions of history's creative thinkers would mean to today's technology, it becomes clear why their efforts need to be applauded," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "That is why ESET places immense importance on the development of science, and the technology, research, and corporate responsibility initiatives that our business pursues with our colleagues, customers, partners, and the communities in which we operate. We are excited to start our search for Heroes of Progress, so we can celebrate all their amazing achievements across the world and shine a light on the progressive minds helping make our planet a better place."

To find out more about Heroes of Progress and how to nominate yourself or someone you know, visit: https://www.eset.com/int/progress-protected/nominate-your-hero-of-progress/. To find out more about ESET's work protecting progress, please visit https://www.eset.com/us/progress-protected/.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET