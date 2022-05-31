ESET Launches NetProtect Suite of Advanced Cybersecurity Offerings for Telcos and ISPs

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has announced a new suite of products for the Telecommunications and Internet Service Provider (Telco and ISP) industry, with the aim of offering extensive protection to consumers. Cybercrime is a borderless problem and ESET telemetry shows that the volume of cyberattacks is increasing, with a trend toward attacks against smartphones. ESET's newly launched NetProtect suite ensures that service providers and their end users have the tools they need to combat these advanced and evolving mobile threats.

The new offering includes ESET NetProtect for Mobile and ESET NetProtect for Mobile Advanced, which offer security via mobile networks, and ESET NetProtect for Home Advanced, which helps secure fixed network connections. These solutions protect customer devices connected to Telco and ISP networks (fixed or mobile) against malicious web domains or domain categories such as malware, phishing and potentially unwanted content. With ESET NetProtect Advanced (fixed or mobile), parents also have full control of their children's filters through Web Content Filter. The management portal for end users allows them to manage the ESET NetProtect settings of their connected devices, manage their domain whitelists and blacklists, and generate security reports, giving users an insight into how ESET protects their devices as well as summary information about detected threats, blocked webpages and more.

Thanks to easy integration into Telco and ISP network services and existing activation processes, network-level solutions do not require any software installation on end user devices, and are compatible with both Android and iOS. The solutions are provided as a one-click service activation from the users' trusted internet provider and automatically provide protection to any connected device. Security tailored to customers' needs is ensured by offering robust local customer and partner support coverage along with comprehensive protection that is a step ahead of online threats via ESET's first access to a unique set of malware detected and pooled at a worldwide network of research and development centers.

"We are thrilled to launch this new suite of advanced cybersecurity products designed for service providers and their customers, which represents a critical threat vector for bad actors," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "At ESET, we always develop products with our customers in mind, and with our ESET NetProtect offering we have created an easy-to-use and elegant solution not only for the industry leaders in the Telco and ISP sector, but for the consumers who are the actual end users of our products."

For more than 30 years, ESET has invested heavily in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches of its customers' endpoints and systems, by both known and never-before-seen threats. These products are informed by world-class threat analysis and expertise from the company's global research team. With a presence in over 200 countries worldwide and 13 research and development centers around the world, ESET offers its over 400,000 business customers peace of mind that their interests are protected at all times. ESET also helps protect the Google Play store and is trusted by millions of consumers around the world. To read more about the new offering for Telcos and ISPs or to contact the ESET team for more information, please click here.

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been providing enterprises across the globe with industry-leading IT security software and services, including endpoint detection and response, encryption and authentication, and comprehensive security services packages. With high-performing, easy-to-use solutions that cater to businesses of all sizes, ESET protects customers from increasingly sophisticated digital threats in an ever-evolving landscape. ESET delivers to the enterprise market the people, expertise, and cutting-edge technology required to keep businesses safe and running without interruption. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

