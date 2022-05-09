ESET Presents at Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that Tony Anscombe, Chief Security Evangelist at ESET, is presenting at this week's Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference taking place May 9-12, 2022, in Myrtle Beach, Florida. ESET is a Gold Sponsor of this year's event.

The Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference provides a deep dive into the digital forensics and cybersecurity industries and provides a forum for collaboration between government and private sectors. It also offers an opportunity for corporate network security professionals, federal, state and local law enforcement digital forensic specialists, and cybersecurity industry leaders from around the world to discuss top issues such as business email compromise and ransomware.

"In today's threat landscape, ransomware attacks and sky-high payment demands are a top concern for organizations worldwide," said Anscombe, who will be presenting on this topic at the event. "Currently, Gartner estimates 30% of nation-states will attempt to regulate ransomware payments and negotiations. It remains to be seen whether the cybercriminals who enjoy enormous windfalls will be deterred by such regulations."

Tony Anscombe's presentation, "Ransomware and Cyber Incidents: Regulatory Requirements...Are They Effective?" will take place on Wednesday, May 11 from 9:30 – 10:20 a.m Eastern. For more information and to learn more about the Techno Security & Digital Forensics Conference, visit here.

About ESET

SOURCE ESET