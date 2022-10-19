ESET Webinar Tackles New Criminal Tactics and How the Cyber Insurance Landscape has Changed

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar, "New Criminal Tactics: How the Cyber Insurance Landscape has Changed," taking place October 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT. Presented by cybersecurity veteran and ESET's Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe, the webinar will delve into new threats and intelligence from the front lines, capturing insights from ESET's research teams around the world.

"As cyberattacks have increased, its no secret that insurance is a necessity for businesses. However, while cybersecurity insurance protects companies from most damages and liability, it may not cover the latest forms of criminal activity," said Mr. Anscombe. "This webinar will help decision makers to understand the rapidly evolving threat landscape as bad actors shift their targets and tactics. We will also take a deep dive into the technology, reporting and education requirements needed for companies seeking a cybersecurity insurance policy or looking to stay up to date on best practices."

New Criminal Tactics: How the Cyber Insurance Landscape has Changed

What you Will Learn: Ransomware is still a significant threat, but online criminals are shifting their targets and tactics. Regulations against paying ransoms have begun to appear, so resourceful cyber gangs are already changing their methods, launching new and different forms of attacks. This webinar will examine where cybercriminals see new opportunities to strike, the directions ransomware will take, and the implications for cybersecurity insurance policies and coverage.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT/ 1:00 PM EDT

About the Webinar Host: Tony Anscombe is the global security evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and Internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

Save Your Seat! To register for this cybersecurity insurance webinar, visit https://notify.eset.com/cyber-risk-insurance.

