ESG Operations, Inc. Selected as Utility Partner by the Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority

MACON, Ga., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG Operations, Inc., the Southeast's fastest-growing utility operations and public works management company, is pleased to announce a public-private partnership agreement with the Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority (EPWSA). EPWSA (the Authority) is a public utility company located in Eatonton, Georgia, proudly serving the citizens of the City of Eatonton and Putnam County.

Under the terms of the 10-year contract, ESG will provide operations, maintenance and management services for the Authority's two wastewater treatment plants, its collection and distribution system, and related services (meter reading, billing and customer service). Twenty-two employees will be joining the ESG/EPWSA Team.

EPWSA Board Vice Chairman Tommy Jefferson stated, "The Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority is excited to announce a partnership with ESG Operations. ESG offers an army of qualified and experienced professionals, along with an award-winning approach to utility operations, which will allow the Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority to enhance the quality of services to our ratepayers. Our collaborative partnership is one that will benefit every customer."

"ESG is honored by the confidence placed in us by the Eatonton-Putnam Water & Sewer Authority and excited for the opportunity to bring our unique approach to utility operations and asset management to the citizens served by EPWSA. ESG looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Eatonton-Putnam County community while delivering our award-winning services, which we are confident will enhance and greatly improve the level of service for ratepayers," said John Eddlemon, P.E., ESG Senior Vice President and Partner.

The ESG/EPWSA partnership will commence on March 1, 2020.

ABOUT ESG OPERATIONS, INC.

ESG is the nation's fastest-growing full-service utility operations and public works management companies—and the largest in the Southeast. With a team of over 800 talented associates, ESG works in partnership with municipal and private sector clients providing water, wastewater, public works, design-build-operate and water tank maintenance services. Recognized as one of the nation's Top 200 Environmental Firms by Engineering News-Record since 2011, ESG proudly serves clients of all sizes. ESG currently has 24 office locations throughout the Southeast.

