ESG Operations to Extend Services to Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Under City of Hinesville, GA, Partnership

HINESVILLE, Ga., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 25, the City of Hinesville and Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (FSHAAF) signed an Intergovernmental Support Agreement (IGSA) for grounds maintenance at the installation. Signed by Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart Garrison Commander, and City Mayor Allen Brown, the brief and informal ceremony was the culmination of months of hard work.

Col. Bryan Logan, Fort Stewart Garrison Commander, and City Mayor Allen Brown celebrate their new partnership with a quick fist bump.

Beginning Aug. 1, 2020, and renewable annually for 10 years, the City's Public Works department/ESG Operations will oversee the grounds maintenance for most of the developed acreage on the installation which consists of 5,000 acres, 54 cemeteries, and 25 training ranges. Consequently, ESG will add approximately 45 new Public Works team members to fulfill the needs of the Agreement.

"We are extremely excited to be part of this process; working with the City and Fort Stewart over the past year has been a true team effort. Hopefully this will be the beginning of even bigger things to come," says Gary Gilliard, ESG Project Director.

ESG partnered with the City of Hinesville in September 2016 under a Public Works and Utilities Operations and Maintenance contract which also includes the operations, maintenance and management of the City's water and wastewater treatment facilities. Public works services include streets and drainage, stormwater, parks and grounds, fleet maintenance, sanitation, meter reading, and construction maintenance.

"We are always looking for ways to show our support for Fort Stewart and to serve those who serve our country," says Mayor Allen Brown. "This project is almost two years in the making and helps us plan for and accommodate growth on both sides of the fence. It goes without saying that I'm grateful to our city staff for helping making this happen and for our excellent relationship with ESG Operations and appreciate all the services they provide."

"The Hinesville – Fort Stewart Grounds Maintenance contract is the direct result of meetings, research, presentations and dedication from both sides of the fence. We are proud of the results and looking forward to beginning this partnership and carrying it out over the next 10 years – along with exploring the possibilities of additional ventures in the future," said Kenneth Howard, Hinesville City Manager.

Home to the 3rd Mechanized Infantry Division, Fort Stewart is located in southeastern Georgia near Hinesville and is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River. Hunter Army Airfield in nearby Savannah, Georgia, is a military airfield and subordinate installation to Fort Stewart, and is also the home of the U.S. Coast Guard Station, Savannah - the largest helicopter unit in the Coast Guard. These two installations, commonly known as the Stewart/Hunter complex, comprise a city unto itself, with 57,000 soldiers, civilians and family members working together in support of the Army mission.

Photo Credit: City of Hinesville

(The Public Relations Manager for the City of Hinesville and the Army Materiel Command contributed to this news release.)

