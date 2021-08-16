eSign Genie Launches New Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) Security Feature

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- August 16, 2021 -- eSign Genie, a leading electronic and digital signature software company, announced today that it has rolled out a new Knowledge-Based Authentication (KBA) identity verification feature. This feature is available to all eSign Genie Enterprise Plan subscribers.



Dynamic security is at the forefront of eSign Genie's electronic signature technology. Providing essential security options, such as KBA, was a feature that the software company felt was an important step in its continued development and improvement of safe, reliable, and secure eSigning software. eSign Genie has developed this fraud prevention solution using industry-leading LexisNexis Risk Solutions that authenticate signers using an automated, query-based identity verification system.



eSign Genie's KBA security feature helps prove the identity of users by requiring a social security number to be provided. When sending and receiving sensitive, private, or protected documents for electronic signatures, knowledge-based authentication adds an additional layer of security by preventing unauthorized access or breaches. KBA is used for authenticating the signer or recipient's identity and verifies that they are who they say they are before providing access to sign or review sensitive documents.



It is important to ensure KBA is used as an additional identity check in industries like banking and healthcare, where the data provided is sensitive or the contracts can be high-value. It's also an essential security tool in the event that taxpayers need to electronically sign forms 8878 or 8879 where KBA is mandatory.



"We are excited to release our new KBA security feature as it further enables our Enterprise Plan users to stay compliant by utilizing all forms of identity checks while also maintaining signature certificate authentications and obtaining eSignatures on important digital documents," said Mahender Bist, Founder and CEO of eSign Genie. "We understand that security and compliance are of utmost importance to our clients. We strive to provide security and fraud prevention improvements to meet the KYC compliance, such as the new KBA feature, so that we may continue to supply the highest level of safe and secure electronic signature technology available."



eSign Genie is a market-leading electronic signature company based in Cupertino, CA. Founded in 2014, eSign Genie continues to work tirelessly to provide intuitive, integrative, and secure electronic signature solutions to businesses of all sizes globally. With robust features and HIPAA compliance, versatile APIs, and the highest level of 256-bit SSL encryption technology available, eSign Genie has become the top choice for signature software by experts in healthcare, FDA companies, non-profit organizations, legal, real estate, education, and other industries. To learn more about eSign Genie and its services, please visit their website at www.esigngenie.com

