eSigns Preps For Sign Requests From Schools For COVID-19 #Health Messages

HOUSTON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators and government officials across the country prepare for the possible return of students this fall, eSigns.com, the Houston-based online sign and banner company with production facilities in Brighton, Michigan, has created a new series of COVID-19 School Sign and Banner Designs to assist in the communication of safety practices to students and faculty.

"We've been providing cautionary signs and banners to offices and businesses in the US since the pandemic arrived," observes eSigns CEO Roy Marsh. "With the advent of the fall semester, some places on school campuses where signs were rarely seen will likely become prime locations for safety and instructional signage."

In support of this need, the eSigns Design Team has created graphics which can be adapted for signs and banners in classrooms, cafeterias, libraries, laboratories, dormitories, locker rooms or anywhere safety practices might reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The messaging and art images target students at all academic levels, from Kindergarten through advanced education.

These new message and design configurations can be printed on vinyl banners, corrugated plastic, aluminum and other substrate surfaces for utility as banner stands, banner frames, yard signs, pole signs, wall and window graphics as well as a variety of indoor and outdoor signage. A selection of adhesive floor graphics, featuring directional messages proven especially effective in promoting social distancing in queues and waiting areas, is also available.

"Thanks to the Herculean efforts of our eSigns production team, we've been able to sustain our 'order today, ships today' policy since Day One of this emergency," reports Marsh. "That means that elementary, middle and high schools, along with trade schools and universities, can get these products in time for the school year."

Customers looking for additional customization of their signs with school logos or specific safety instructions, can connect with the eSigns representatives at 800-494-5850, by email at [email protected] or via online chat through www.eSigns.com. Assistance in the creation of custom art and graphics is available for an additional fee from the eSigns design team.

About eSigns

eSigns prints signs and banners for retailers, restaurants, special event coordinators, schools, churches, realtors, plant and warehouse operators, stadiums, sports teams, booster clubs and every day Americans who wish to celebrate, commemorate, inspire or inform. With corporate headquarters in Houston, Texas and a 35,000 sq. ft. production facility in Brighton, Michigan, the company primarily serves customers in the 48 contiguous states.

About Roy Marsh

A founding partner of eSigns, Roy Marsh served as the company's CFO for four years before assuming duties as its CEO in the spring of 2016. Now, in the 8th year of eSigns operations, Roy Marsh oversees the sales, marketing, design, production and technical operations of the enterprise. See more about Roy Marsh here.

SOURCE eSigns

Related Links

esigns.com

