Eskaton and Breathe California Partner to Offer Low Carbon Footprint Transportation to Older Adults Living in Low-Income Sacramento Communities

In addition to providing affordable transportation, the program also assists the larger effort of replacing pollution-producing vehicles with environmentally-friendly options. Since 2017, OCCS vehicles have been used to travel over 350,000 zero-emission miles during 23,000 individual trips. Currently, seven lower-income communities in the Sacramento region are offering OCCS to their residents. An astounding 49% of participants did not have access to a vehicle prior to opting into the program.

To learn more about the Our Community CarShare program, contact Carolyn Tran at [email protected], call the Breathe office at (916) 444-5900 or visit their website at https://sacbreathe.org/what-we-do/air-quality/electric-vehicle-car-share/.

About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving Northern California's older adults and their families since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living and services provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit eskaton.org.

About Breathe California

Breathe California Sacramento Region is more than a nonprofit dedicated to improving lung health in California. Breathe is a team of people whose mission revolves around better air for all, cleaner transportation for those who need it most, and increased education in all things healthy lungs related. We strive to create a future of tobacco-free youth, clean transportation, electric cars for all, and pedestrian-friendly land use. For more information, visit sacbreathe.org or call 916-444-5900.

