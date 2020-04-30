Eskaton and The Reutlinger Community Finalize Affiliation to Expand Services and Enhance Lives of Older Adults in Northern California

CARMICHAEL, Calif., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eskaton and The Reutlinger Community today announced an affiliation that will incorporate The Reutlinger Community into the Eskaton network of retirement communities and allow the nonprofit organizations to combine resources, expand services and enhance the lives of older adults in Northern California.

The affiliation, finalized on April 21, 2020, follows two years of negotiation and government approvals. Under the agreement, Eskaton will preserve the name and identity of The Reutlinger Community as a residential care and skilled nursing community located in Danville, CA with a commitment to Jewish values, policies and practices.

"The mission and values of Eskaton and The Reutlinger Community are very compatible, and we are eager to embark on this strategic partnership to improve the lives of seniors throughout Northern California," said Todd Murch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eskaton. "We look forward to using our resources, experience, and relationships to expand services and programs offered to the broader East Bay area and to residents at The Reutlinger Community now and in the future."

As one of Northern California's largest providers of senior housing and services, Eskaton owns and manages over 30 properties offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and affordable housing.

"The Reutlinger Community is pleased to affiliate with an experienced and financially strong nonprofit provider who will allow us to expand our programs while preserving our charitable mission and commitment to Jewish culture and heritage," said Jay Zimmer, CEO of The Reutlinger Community. "This partnership will ensure the long-term viability of our community while allowing us to continue to provide high-quality health care and social support services to seniors."

About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving older adults in Northern California for over 50 years. As a nonprofit senior living provider, Eskaton's mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit https://www.eskaton.org.

About The Reutlinger Community

The Reutlinger Community is a multi-faceted premier senior living community located in Danville, CA offering varying levels of living options, including skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care. For over 70 years, the mission of The Reutlinger Community has been to provide high-quality health care and social support services to seniors in a life-enhancing and stimulating environment with a commitment to Jewish values. For more information, please call 925-648-2800 or visit https://www.rcjl.org.

