Eskaton Earns Ranking in National Top 50 "Best Workplaces for Aging Services" by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine

CARMICHAEL, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global analytics firm Great Place to Work and FORTUNE magazine today named Eskaton one of 2019's Best Workplaces for Aging Services, an honor that reflects the company's inclusive culture and dedication to employee satisfaction.

The announcement follows Eskaton's July certification by Great Place to Work, a leading people analytics and consulting firm that recognizes companies that create desirable workplaces where employees feel valued.

The ranking process is based on feedback from more than 223,000 employees working for Great Place to Work-certified organizations in the Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry.

Great Place to Work evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job to determine its top 50 list of winners. These include the extent to which employees trust their leaders, the respect with which people are treated, employees' belief that their work makes a difference, the fairness of workplace decisions, and the level of camaraderie among team members.

Rankings are based on employee feedback and reward companies that most successfully include all employees, regardless of their status within the organization or what type of work they perform.

Eskaton President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Murch said the company's success is built upon its "dedicated, compassionate employees," and that Eskaton's leaders place an ongoing emphasis on engaging and listening to workers to improve the employee experience.

"One example is that we literally roll out the red carpet for every new employee, which has delighted and surprised incoming team members," Murch said. "More importantly, we have focused on enhancing wages, improving the onboarding and retention experience, and increasing the frequency of satisfaction surveys for employees, residents and families because we want their voices to be heard."

"The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "When organizations like Eskaton treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care."

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations.

About Eskaton

Eskaton has been serving older adults in Northern California since 1968. As a nonprofit senior living provider, our mission is to enhance the lives of older adults through innovative health, housing and social services. With five decades of experience and a national reputation for innovation, Eskaton is Transforming the Aging Experience. For more information, please call 1-866-ESKATON, or visit https://www.eskaton.org.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for millennials, women, diversity, small and medium companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 223,000 employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

Contact: Sheri Peifer, Chief Strategy Officer

916-334-0810 (w) 916-798-7248 (m)

Sheri.Peifer@eskaton.org

SOURCE Eskaton

Related Links

https://www.eskaton.org

