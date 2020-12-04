eSmartr and NBA all-star Jrue Holiday announce partnership over smart compression sleeves

The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve is built with Cognitive Boost Technology™, a proprietary pattern that improves cognitive function when in contact with the skin, helping to reduce stress and anxiety levels, increase focus and attention, and improve memory and clarity. These sleeves are an unprecedented addition to the toolkit of athletes everywhere, making it easier to be focused and stay in the zone in the heat of the game.

"We're very excited to be working with Jrue Holiday," says Jay Dhaliwal, eSmartr CEO. "As an NBA All-Star, he understands how a little focus can go a long way on and off the basketball court. When it comes to split-second decision-making and delivering under pressure, Jrue is an amazing advocate."

The partnership between eSmartr and Jrue Holiday will allow athletes from all over North America to see the effects of natural cognitive stimulation from one of the best basketball players on the continent. eSmartr sleeves can be purchased directly from eSmartr from their website, esmartr.com.

About eSmartr

A neuroscience and wellness company that makes mindfulness easy. The eSmartr Smart Compression Sleeve uses skin-to-brain Cognitive Boost Technology™, providing the mental edge to optimize performance.

About Jrue Holiday

Jrue Holiday has played professional basketball in the NBA since 2009, playing with the Philadelphia 76ers for four years before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2013, and most recently becoming a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. Jrue is a two-time member of the NBA All-Defensive Team, Teammate of the Year, and was an All-Star in 2013, becoming the youngest player in the 76ers' franchise history to be named an All-Star.

