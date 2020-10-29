Esme Learning Solutions Launches Free Online Class to Coach Educators on Delivering Better Online Learning

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online learning pioneers, Esme Learning Solutions, has today launched a new, free online course designed to help education professionals deliver effective, more engaging online teaching. This course is designed for instructors and professors in primary through higher education, or those in corporate learning who are tasked with teaching their courses in a live, virtual environment.

The new "Driving Engagement in Virtual Courses" offers educators a peek behind the curtain of Esme Learning's powerful cognitive science-based learning approach. While it is only a portion of the full digitally native Esme Learning experience, this course will offer advice for people teaching live sessions via video conferencing platforms who are looking for tools and techniques to make their sessions more engaging for students. Attendees will benefit from experiencing the optimized digital learning approach pioneered by Esme Learning and practical guidance about driving student engagement, implementing remote learning models, and designing lesson-planning templates for courses of various lengths. The course will also cover topics such as the effect of cognitive load in virtual learning and understanding the challenges and benefits for students learning online.

Beth Porter, managing director of Esme Learning Solutions said:

"The COVID pandemic has accelerated the need for high-quality online teaching and learning. We appreciate that the teaching profession has had to adapt quickly under tremendous pressure, and we want to help. Our goal is to support educators as they navigate this new world by sharing a little of our secret playbook of cognitive science techniques to help improve the digital learning experience for all."

Esme Learning, formed in 2019 by digital learning pioneers Beth Porter (edX, Pearson) and David Shrier (Oxford, MIT), delivers career transforming online executive education in partnership with leading universities.

Esme Learning uses an AI-enabled digital learning system, and leverages dozens of lessons from cognitive and neuroscience, to deliver an immersive and highly applied collaborative learning experience.

Through Esme Learning courses, executives gain technical skills and learn business best practices from leading experts on wide-ranging topics, such as cybersecurity and fintech. By harnessing the collective intelligence of teams who engage in online simulations of real-world scenarios, Esme Learning prepares executives for the skills needed to drive a culture of innovation.

In April 2020 Esme Learning launched Oxford Cyber Futures with the University of Oxford and Mastercard—an online educational programme that incorporated a novel cyberdefence simulation as part of a globally delivered pilot.

