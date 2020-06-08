ESP Auto Auction and former ADESA CEO buy Online dealer to dealer platform TradeHelper

MONTREAL, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian auto auction leader ESP auction and it's President Alain Boisvert and former ADESA auction's President and CEO Stephane St-Hilaire announced today that they have acquired a majority stake in the Canadian Online dealer to dealer auction platform TradeHelper. ESP auction, a physical wholesale auto auction located in Montreal, Quebec and TradeHelper, an online dealer to dealer auto auction platform in Eastern Canada plan to combine their networks and integrate their online and physical auction services in what is to become the first Independent auto auction to expand its services with its own online dealer to dealer auction platform.

"It has become increasingly important for Independent auto auctions to offer our dealers the opportunity to buy or sell cars from their lots as well as at our physical auction location. TradeHelper, together with ESP's 17 years in the auto auction industry is the perfect combination for complete vehicle remarketing services in the Canadian market," said Alain Boisvert, Owner and President of ESP Auction.

"TradeHelper is a growing online dealer to dealer platform in Eastern Canada serving nearly 5,000 car dealers. When you combine that with ESP's auction expertise, strategically located real estate and best in class customer services, you have a uniquely complete and powerful remarketing service offering to the dealer community both online and at the physical auction," said Stephane St-Hilaire, co-owner of TradeHelper and ESP auction.

Karl Tremblay, President of TradeHelper added, "We are excited to join ESP and continue our growth. We look forward to offering our customers more integrated services and enhance our product and customer experience."

SOURCE ESP Auto Auction; TradeHelper