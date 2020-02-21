Espacio Live Launches As New Digital Entertainment Destination For Connecting LatinX Fans To The Scene Behind Every Scene In Pop Culture

espacio.live aims to be the ultimate LatinX audience entertainment media destination with a robust social presence that puts the fans first. The launch of espacio.live fills a 'gap' in the digital media entertainment news ecosystem as it relates to Hispanic's diverse content cravings. LatinX fan perspectives and passion points are often underrepresented. espacio.live will give Hispanic entertainment fans, a comprehensive destination for not only the most timely and important behind-the-scenes pop culture stories, but also, curated introductions to diverse emerging LatinX artists, public figures and entertainment changemakers that are not typically showcased across Latino media platforms today – both in-language and in culturally relevant ways.

"Thrilled to bring espacio.live to market, our mission is to go one-on-one and ask the questions of Latino artists that drive pop culture junkies mad – and deliver fresh, inclusive and illuminating truths that today's LatinX entertainment fans can truly swoon over," shared Peter Botello, Executive Editorial Director, espacio.live. "By virtue of its platform name, 'espacio', we aim to fill a gap lacking in today's Hispanic entertainment news sphere, with a content strategy that aspires to be a space of editorial differentiation, with progressive and nuanced storytelling engineered for the fan from the fan perspective."

Botello's venture into bringing espacio.live to market comes on the heels of a successful run orchestrating similar efforts as part of the creative agency team credited for spearheading Comcast's Xfinity Latino. Whether breaking entertainment news on Xfinity social channels or dishing out hard-hitting interviews on the red carpet with the biggest stars in Latino entertainment, Botello parlayed hard work and passion into unparalleled success for how the brand interacted with customers and fans in the social media sphere. The new entertainment media property reunites Botello with seasoned advertising and marketing veteran, John Gallegos. Espacio launches as part of Oak Leaf Productions, a company founded by Gallegos.

While espacio.live has been beta testing its fan-to-fan approach since late October at multiple industry events including the Latin GRAMMY Awards, the Latin American Music Awards and the latest season of Mira Quién Baila, its official red-carpet coverage converged yesterday evening, February 20, at Univision's 32nd Premio Lo Nuestro gala. In addition to red-carpet coverage, the media platform will showcase curated interviews and behind-the-scenes content inclusive of today's diverse spectrum of beloved Latino legends emerging Hispanic artists and changemakers across television, music and film. For more information on espacio.live follow @espacio.live on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Espacio

espacio.live is the space where new and different entertainment stories find their light to shine. This new media outlet connects the Latino audience with the scene behind every scene in media and offers new levels of discovery and diversity within the world of pop culture. espacio.live is the access to everyone's favorite stars with interviews, backstage access and on-site coverage of the most coveted red carpets. For more information on espacio.live follow @espacio.live on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Oak Leaf Productions

Oak Leaf Productions is a full-service production company offering content development, curated social and script-to-screen digital video programming and publishing services for today's evolving media landscape. Dedicated to producing meaningful content that insightfully connects with audiences in hyper-authentic and culturally attuned ways, the Huntington Beach-based company boasts creative expertise in crafting powerful brand storytelling that sparks interest and engagement. The company also develops and oversees proprietary-owned media, such as espacio.live, which offers memorable brand integration into the media property's storytelling, poised to drive engagement and reach with LatinX audiences.

SOURCE espacio.live