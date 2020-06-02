Esper Announces the Launch of Its Discovery Product to Deliver Regulatory Insights and News

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies, Inc. publicly launched Esper Discovery, a new, free regulatory tracking solution that expands Esper's policy management, workflow, and analysis capabilities.

Esper Discovery was built in response to the COVID-19 crisis and provides users with free access to the latest policy news and policy research across the United States. Esper Discovery allows users to select jurisdiction and preferences to curate policy updates based on their interests.

This publicly-available tool helps government and non-government users track and research key policy developments in Esper's extensive policy library. "It's important that we give back to our government community during COVID-19. Esper Discovery gives users free resources to support policy making and strategic economic recovery," says Esper's CEO Maleka Momand.

Anyone can access Esper Discovery for free by clicking here .

About Esper

Esper provides industry-leading regulatory management software and services to state and federal clients. Before Esper, agency rulemaking processes were time and labor-intensive. Esper simplifies and automates manual work, helping agency staff focus on substantive issues. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Austin, TX and backed by founders from OpenGov, 8VC, and Palantir. For more information, please visit https://www.esper.com/ .

Contact Esper

Esper Contact:

Morgan Bennett

Esper

[email protected]

SOURCE Esper

Related Links

http://www.esper.com

