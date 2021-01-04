ESPN, College Football Playoff, College Football Playoff Foundation team up with myBackyardStudio™ to engage fans and reward deserving teacher

At no time in our history has the role of teachers been more critical. Teachers face the immense challenge to provide normal schooling for students in the pandemic every day to make sure our nation's children continue to thrive in a very different world - often from their own homes instead of the traditional classroom.

"We are always looking for creative ways to provide teachers with recognition and resources," said Britton Banowsky, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Foundation. "We are thankful that myBackyardStudio thought of Extra Yard for Teachers and will be donating a studio to a lucky teacher as part of their CFP National Championship weekend activities."

Beginning January 2, 2021, all college football enthusiasts are encouraged to visit CFP All Access, the official virtual College Football Playoff experience (http://www.collegefootballplayoff.com/allaccess) to obtain full details and learn how to nominate a teacher that is making a difference in the lives of young people. By tagging a deserving teacher the Extra Yard for Teachers Instagram account (@CFPExtraYard), college football fans will have the opportunity to publicly thank these heroes and nominate one educator that will be randomly selected to win the myBackyardStudio™ that can be used for classroom or a teacher's oasis.

"As a parent, I was especially motivated to celebrate our country's educators," said Mark Johnson, founder and CEO of myBackyardStudio™ who is inspired to recognize these critical frontline workers. "Awarding a custom myBackyardStudio™ to a teacher, will amplify the stories of countless educators across our country."

Built modularly, each myBackyardStudio™ efficiently ships as a kit for ease of installation. Heating and cooling options, site preparation and certified professional installation are offered. myBackyardStudio™ creates endless lifestyle extensions for homeowners addressing the most disrupted parts of our normal of these lifestyle collections is fully customizable, allowing a homeowner to self-imagine their own escape.

A custom myBackyardStudio™ will also be built and featured at CFP Beachwalk at South Beach's famed Lummus Park from January 8-11, 2021. The studio will be staged to replicate a kid-centered distance-learning environment.

"We are honored to play a role in assisting ESPN and the College Football Playoff celebrate college football and the teaching profession," said Dave Whorton, Director of Sports and Entertainment Partnerships for myBackyardStudio™. "Bringing Extra Yards for Teachers to life in partnership with myBackyardStudio™ is a remarkable opportunity to unite college fans football across the country regardless of their team allegiance,"

The winner will be announced on January 13, 2021.

