Esports Market from Casinos & Gaming Industry to Register $ 2.05 bn Growth During 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 26, 2021, 15:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The esports market is set to grow by USD 2.05 billion, decelerating at a CAGR of over 18.22% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Branding through esports, rising number of esports events and surging new platform launches will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growth in the cost of game development, and limited target audience, and unclear media rights are few factors anticipated to impact the market adversely in the upcoming years.
Esports Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Esports Market is segmented as below:
- Game Genre
- MOBA
- FPS
- RTS
- Others
- Revenue Stream
- Sponsorships
- Media rights
- Advertising
- Publisher fees
- Merchandise and ticket sales
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Esports Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The esports market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Some of these vendors include Activision Blizzard Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., Gfinity plc, Intergalactic Gaming Ltd., Modern Times Group MTG AB, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Valve Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the esports market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Esports Market size
- Esports Market trends
- Esports Market industry analysis
Esports Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist esports market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the esports market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the esports market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of esports market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Game genre
- Market segments
- Comparison by Game genre
- MOBA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- FPS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- RTS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Game genre
Market Segmentation by Revenue stream
- Market segments
- Comparison by Revenue stream
- Sponsorships - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Media rights - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Advertising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Publisher fees - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Merchandise and ticket sales - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Revenue stream
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Electronic Arts Inc.
- Epic Games Inc.
- Gfinity plc
- Intergalactic Gaming Ltd.
- Modern Times Group MTG AB
- Nintendo Co. Ltd.
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Valve Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
