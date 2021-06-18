Esports Media Inc. announces partnership with Midnite

"Serving the esports community with a variety of tools and platforms is very important to us. Midnite is a premium esports and sports betting platform that is a great fit for our community," said Christian Bishop, Founder of Esports Media Inc. "We have been searching for a partner in this space that is tailored for us."

Our partnership with Midnite will help us elevate our content both in terms of the data we are able to use in our content creation process but also allow fans of esports to find safe ways to engage with esports betting. Midnite's platform offers the strictest betting regulations in the space and will help fans of Dota 2, CS:GO, Call of Duty and more engage in one of the safest betting spaces in the industry.

"Midnite are building a suite of gaming products including esports betting and CashMode, where players back themselves for cash prizes in their online games," said Sujoy Roy, Marketing Director at Midnite. "Esports Media Inc provides us with a route to the fans and gamers we need to connect with. This partnership will supercharge our growth, and help us launch new products for the community."

Since our launch three months ago, Esports.gg has grown to become the true home for all esports fans - regardless of the game title or experience level. Our website and socials now cover dozens of esports titles, a dedicated team of writers, and the leading esports broadcasting talent and influencers from around the world. Midnite fans and users will now have a home to find their favourite player interviews, previews for upcoming matches, and a community of fans to experience the very best in esports.

We hope our fans, and Midnite's, enjoy the latest updates to our website to house up-to-date data from Midnite and easy links for fans to easily migrate between our content and Midnite's betting options.

About Midnite

Midnite, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) licensee debuted in 2020 with a fundraising round backed by the likes of Makers Fund, Venrex, and the founders of Betfair.

SOURCE Esports Media Inc

