Esports Streaming Industry Is Projected to be The Fastest-Growing Segment of Global Gambling Sector

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sports and games streaming industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global gambling sector with a value of over 150 billion US dollars. Experts expect the number of online streamers of online games to rise to one billion in 2025, equivalent to one in nine people this year, according to recent reports. The sports industry has seen a huge growth in both revenue and attendance over the past year. The global sports and gaming streaming market could reach a whopping $3.5 billion by 2025. The global sports market is forecast to grow from $2.1 billion in 2021 to $3.5 billion by then, with nearly 50% of spectators coming from the Asia-Pacific region. According to market researcher Newzoo, the global sports audience will grow to 474 million by 2021, and revenue from competitive games will reach 1.1 billion US dollars by the end of the year. The projected more than 130 million spectators of sporting events and other games in Latin America are a huge growth. An article in TechStory, quoting a report from Juniper Research, said that eSports and Game streaming will bring $2.1 billion this year and will grow to $3.5 billion by 2025. The organization's 2021 Global eSports and Live Streaming Market Report predicts that global revenue in 2021 will reach $108.4 million this year, 75 percent of which will come from media rights and sponsorship. Newzoo says the global streaming audience for games will reach more than 728 million by 2021. Active gaming and tech companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI), Skilz (NYSE: SKLZ), Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG).

The TechStory article continued: "With an increased value to support audience growth, the number of viewers is expected to increase from 800 million to 1 billion over the next four years. Juniper Research predicts that this high audience level will lead to intense competition between streaming platforms and claims that aligning sports events and other gaming events with more mainstream industries will help platforms stay competitive and expose themselves to a new audience. The study predicts that by 2025 there will be more than one billion sports and gaming viewers, rising to 800 million by the end of 2021. This corresponds to 1 / 9 of the world population. By 2025, there will be 130 million viewers streaming sports and games. More than 50% of the projected 1 billion viewers will come from the Asia-Pacific region. Latin America has been identified as a key region for growth, with a projected 130 million eSports and game streams in 2025."

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) – BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Files Patent for Live Streaming Wagering Technology - Patent-Pending Technology Allows Sports and Esports Fans to Wager in Real-Time Across Live Streaming Platforms - Esports Technologies , a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced that it has filed a comprehensive provisional patent application for its technology that enhances the betting experience for sports and esports live streaming events. The provisional patent filing covers a proprietary technology that integrates sports and esports wagering across many of the world's most popular live streaming platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Amazon TV & Gaming, Facebook Gaming, Hulu among others.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "How we watch and bet on sports has changed and this patent-pending technology is the next step. Our technology will allow bettors to stay in the zone, accessing everything they need right there in the browser without ever leaving their streaming environment. The industry is ripe for this kind of innovation. This patent filing is the first step for us in our continued journey to enhance the wagering experience for everyone."

Live streaming has seen explosive growth – rising from 1.97 trillion hours watched in 2019 to 3.93 trillion in 2020https://techjury.net/blog/live-streaming-statistics. Live streamed gaming content was also on the rise, with fans watching more than 27 billion hours of esports across Twitch, YouTube Gaming, and Facebook Gaming in 2020. Esports Technologies' streamlined, highly intuitive interface will integrate seamlessly with leading streaming platforms and will offer an immersive wagering experience for fans. Bettors that consume gaming content online will have the ability to see odds in real-time and make prop bets in their browser. All of the in-browser technology will be powered by Esports Technologies' real-time data feed. To learn more, visit our website at www.esportstechnologies.comhttp://www.esports/ CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other entertainment and gaming recent news of interest:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) recently announced an extended partnership that will see some of the agency's biggest creators collaborate with top-tier brands from across the globe through Super League's breakthrough, in-stream Sponsored Live Break viewing experience.

Sponsored Live Breaks provide creators who use the Mobcrush live streaming software with a way to entertain their audience even when they have to step away from their device while broadcasting live. Through Mobcrush's artificial intelligence gameplay clipping capabilities, streamers are able to share recaps of the most exciting moments from the segment of their broadcast just completed. A highlights reel full of instant replays is built and delivered in real-time, and available to be sponsored by top tier brands seeking verifiable ways to reach a critical audience of gamers across major digital video platforms.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) has recently been named Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year at the EGR North America Awards 2021. The EGR Awards are regarded as the gold standard in the online gaming industry, celebrating excellence in the North American online gaming industry. The judges of these premier gaming awards recognize the leading operators who have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past year.

For the Casino Operator of the Year award, RSI was judged on its growth and commercial success, player retention, and differentiation and originality of product. RSI stood out from the pack with its dramatic revenue increases, top game content and strong user experience, and its in-house developed online casino platform.

Skilz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, recently announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Aarki, a leading technology-driven marketing platform. The highly complementary acquisition will broaden Skillz's footprint across the rapidly expanding mobile gaming industry by combining its competitive platform with Aarki's advanced advertising capabilities.

Aarki is a growing demand-side platform (DSP) with global scale and a proven track record in the mobile gaming market. Aarki engages in more than five trillion monthly advertising auctions. The company leverages its robust creative services, rich data engines, and proprietary machine learning algorithms to deliver industry-leading ROI for performance advertisers.

Corsair Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: CRSR), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, recently announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights Were: Net revenue was $529.4 million, an increase of 71.6% year-over-year. Gamer and creator peripherals segment net revenue was $175.9 million, an increase of 131.9% year-over-year. Gaming components and systems segment net revenue was $353.5 million, an increase of 51.9% year-over-year; Gross profit was $160.3 million, an increase of 103.9% year-over-year, with gross margin of 30.3%, an improvement of 480 basis points year-over-year. Gamer and creator peripherals segment gross profit was $68.9 million, an increase of 211.1% year-over-year. Gaming components and systems segment gross profit was $91.5 million, an increase of 61.9% year-over-year; Operating income was $67.3 million, an increase of 404.5% year-over-year; and Cash flows from operations was $27.8 million, which increased from $2.0 million in the same period last year. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and reconciliations of such measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents are included below under the heading "Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



