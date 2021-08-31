Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach Meets with Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela

Malta is the host location for both 2021 seasons of ESL Pro League , one of the major professional leagues in esports. This designation resulted from a strategic partnership between ESL and GamingMalta, an independent non-profit foundation established by the government and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Esports Technologies Inc., opened an office in Malta in June 2021 and plans to headquarter its European operations in the country. This should accelerate Esports Technologies' international growth strategy, with Malta becoming one of the European hubs for esports. The ESL Pro League commitment coupled with the country's highly educated talent pool, robust tech infrastructure, and business-friendly environment creates an exceptional opportunity for Esports Technologies in Malta.

Commenting on the August 2nd meeting, Aaron Speach said, "It was an extraordinary honor to meet with Prime Minister Abela, and I came away inspired by his vision to develop this beautiful country as a global hub for esports gaming. I look forward to working together to advance the mutual interests of Malta and Esports Technologies for many years to come."

Prime Minister Robert Abela said, "Esports is a refreshing and high growth industry, with a potential to play a very positive role in Malta's future economic growth, in terms of both GDP and job creation. I am delighted to welcome Esports Technologies to Malta and excited to see what the future holds for this company in Malta within such a dynamic industry."

About Esports Technologies Inc.

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports products, platforms and marketing solutions. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform offering real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The Company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

