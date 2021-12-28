Espresso Coffee Market to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2020 to 2025| New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The launch of new products is one of the critical reasons that will drive espresso coffee market growth. Vendors are focusing on increasing their revenue flow by successfully launching new espresso and coffee products. Vendors have also launched products in the ready-to-drink format and various flavors including vanilla, mocha, and caramel. Numerous key market players are trying to distinguish their products in the market by introducing products that have a mild and smooth taste when compared to other espressos. The penetration of a new set of espresso-based drinks including Americano, vanilla cappuccino, and caramel macchiato are gaining popularity among many consumers.

The espresso coffee market report is segmented by End-user (homes and offices and coffee shops and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Europe will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Italy, Germany, France, and UK are the key markets for espresso coffee in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The rising number of coffee shops and increasing product launches will facilitate the espresso coffee market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The espresso coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.



Dunkin Brands Group Inc.



Groupe Lactalis



JAB Holding Co. Sarl



Luigi Lavazza Spa



Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa



Nestle SA



Pernod Ricard SA



Starbucks Coffee Company



The Coca-Cola Co.

Espresso Coffee Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 42% Key consumer countries US, Italy, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Groupe Lactalis, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

