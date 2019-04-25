Espyr® Launches Realyze™ - A Targeted, Proactive Solution To Employee Behavioral Health Conditions

One in five adults will suffer some form of mental illness in a given year. For employees in high-stress jobs, that number can go much higher. For various reasons: the stigma of mental illness, denial or simply not knowing where to turn, the majority of those affected will not seek help. That's bad news for productivity, absenteeism and employee turnover if you're an employer.

"Employers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of employee behavioral health problems, especially those employers in high stress occupations," according to Espyr CEO, Rick Taweel. "Employers need a simple, effortless solution that will proactively engage troubled employees and align them with the most efficient and effective services. With REALYZE, in many cases those services may be the employer's existing wellness programs. REALYZE will actually make their wellness programs more effective and improve their return on investment."

REALYZE starts with a clinically validated online behavioral health risk assessment. Employees with moderate-to-high-risk assessment scores are contacted by a licensed behavioral health professional, a REALYZE Guide, who reviews the assessment result with the employee and may provide further assessment. The Guide then connects the employee to the appropriate behavioral health service, which could be the employer's existing wellness programs, other behavioral health solutions provided by Espyr, community behavioral health programs or the employer's health plan if long term counseling is needed. The Guide remains involved throughout the process, ensuring employees stay engaged, conducting follow-ups and increasing the likelihood of successful outcomes.

About Espyr: Espyr is a leader in behavioral health. We provide a continuum of behavioral health care from acute and chronic health conditions to leadership development, all designed to help people and organizations reach their full potential. For more information go to espyr.com.

