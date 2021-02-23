Esquire acquires Willette Court Reporting marking its Second Acquisition of 2021

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Deposition Solutions ( www.esquiresolutions.com ), a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, and interpreting services, is pleased to announce it has acquired Willette Court Reporting. This acquisition strengthens Esquire's industry leadership and expands its presence in Wausau and Central Wisconsin.

Willette's network of highly skilled stenographic court reporters has serviced the area since 1985, with a focus on medical, expert, and technical testimony. Christine Willette, RDR, CRR, CRC, founder and owner of Willette Court Reporting, will become Esquire's Vice President of Acquisition Strategy, where she will leverage her deep court reporting industry expertise to drive acquisition initiatives and work closely with Esquire's court reporter and service partner programs. Chris will bring to Esquire the unique strengths and industry relationships that she has built over the course of her 35 years as a firm owner and a clear industry leader with a rich history of contributions to the court reporting professional community. She has served as President of both the National Court Reporters Association Board of Directors and the Wisconsin Court Reporters Association Board of Directors and serves on the Board of Project Steno, which is helping develop the next generation of court reporters. She has shared her passion for the profession and served as a mentor to many new court reporters and firm owners.

"I am thrilled to welcome Chris to the Esquire family," stated Terrie Campbell, Esquire's Chief Executive Officer. "Her deep industry knowledge and history of industry leadership will add great value to service providers and clients as well. Chris will play an important role in helping Esquire navigate our clients, service providers, and employees through this unprecedented period of technology-driven industry transformation."

"I am excited to be part of this innovative leadership team to help accelerate our growth," stated Chris Willette, Esquire's Vice President of Acquisition Strategy. "I am extremely confident this acquisition will bring added benefits to Willette's clients and service providers through Esquire's expanded service offerings, programs, and geographic reach. Becoming part of the Esquire team affords me the opportunity to continue to pursue career objectives fully aligned with Esquire's stated mission to 'preserve and protect the sanctity of the record to ensure equal access to justice for all.' I have dedicated my career to upholding the ideals that preserving an accurate verbatim record is critical for our clients and the legal industry at large. The strength of the Esquire organization provides me the opportunity to have an even greater impact."

This acquisition marks Esquire's second recent acquisition following its announcement of the Honorable acquisition. Esquire's strategy of growth via acquisition enables local and regional court reporting firms nationwide to leverage Esquire's investments and industry-leading platform. Agencies and companies interested in potential acquisition by Esquire are encouraged to reach out to [email protected].

About Esquire Deposition Solutions

Esquire, a national provider of remote and in-person deposition solutions, helps law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments get it right every time. Continually rethinking how depositions have always been done, we provide personal, precise, worry-free deposition services supported by innovative technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.esquiresolutions.com.

SOURCE Esquire Deposition Solutions

Related Links

esquiresolutions.com

