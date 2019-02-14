Esri Designates ROK Technologies, LLC a Release Ready Specialty Partner

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ROK Technologies, LLC, the premier provider of GIS Managed Cloud Services, announced today that they have received Esri's Release Ready Specialty designation. This designation showcases Esri business partners with expertise and initiative adopting the latest versions of Esri technology. As an early recipient of the Release Ready Specialty designation, ROK Technologies will display this logo with pride while exhibiting at the Esri Partner Conference, March 2-4, 2019 in Palm Springs, CA and at NC GIS, February 26-March 1 in Winston Salem, NC. This designation speaks to ROK's ongoing commitment to provide the users of Esri software a real partner in enabling the use of the most up to date GIS technology.

"We talk to so many organizations that want to utilize the full power of ArcGIS Enterprise but struggle with the people and hardware resources it takes to make it happen," said Jason Harris, CTO of ROK "Our mission is to become a true extension of our clients' staff. We handle all of the installs, configurations, and training, while they focus on what they do best, modern-day GIS."

"It is exciting to work with clients across so many different verticals that are taking GIS to the next level with Esri's software. The ability to collaboration and the increase in productivity that comes from executing the latest GIS technology is astounding. It is nice to be a part of making that happen." (Alex Coleman, CEO of ROK)

ROK Technologies is also recognized as an Esri Silver Partner and for designations in the Federal Small Business and ArcGIS Online specialties and as an ArcGIS Marketplace Provider.

ROK Technologies, LLC, based in Charleston, South Carolina is a global provider of GIS Managed Cloud Services. As an Esri Silver business partner and an AWS Advanced Technology Partner ROK specializes in architecting, configuring and managing the entire ArcGIS® Enterprise Suite in the Cloud.

Connect with ROK

Email: info@ROKtech.net

Phone: 843.577.3192

Toll-Free: 888.898.3404

Fax: 843.225.1813

SOURCE ROK Technologies, LLC