Essen Health Care Partners with Verustat, A Provider of Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions That Improves Patient Care

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essen Health Care, a leading healthcare network and group practice for underserved communities in New York State, announced today a partnership with Verustat, a Nashville-based remote patient monitoring solution provider that facilitates the tracking of critical patient biometric data on a HIPAA-secure platform. Best-in-class monitoring devices alert Verustat care coordinators of any readings that call for outreach to the patient or their physician for further assessment.

"Being able to accurately track vital patient measurements on a regular basis without requiring an office visit is a game-changer for us," said Dr. Sumir Sahgal Founder & Chief Medical Officer, Essen Health Care. "For our patients with conditions such as hypertension, obesity, stroke, coronary artery disease, COPD, and diabetes, Verustat facilitates the real-time monitoring of important vitals and lets our teams jump into action when any of the numbers is outside an acceptable range. This saves our medical teams time and resources, and lets the patient remain in the comfort of their own home."

The patient monitoring solution is an innovative new approach for identifying deteriorating health conditions and hospitalization risk – allowing for improved delivery of care and potential cost savings. It captures important data related to hypertension, obesity, stroke, coronary artery disease, COPD, diabetes, and many other afflictions that require regular monitoring.

Verustat works by allowing patients to simply take their vital sign readings at home on a regular schedule using their blood pressure cuffs, weight scales, pulse oximeters, and glucose meters, etc. Verustat's care coordinators call patients when they miss readings which increases compliance and connects the clinical staff with the patient when their readings are out of Essen set thresholds. Concurrently, the data is instantly uploaded for healthcare coordinators and providers at Essen to monitor as well. Verustat's integrated HIPAA-compliant online portal and app allow staff and physicians to access the most current data so they can monitor trends, respond quickly to any warning signs, and help prevent costly utilization.

"Verustat enables practitioners to close the circle of care with their patients, by letting them be proactive – rather than reactive – when monitoring their healthcare," said Verustat CEO Rich Roberts. "We're very excited that our hi-tech solution and dedicated care coordinators will help Essen deepen patient engagement and provide their patients with state-of-the-art quality care."

To find out more about Essen Health Care visit: https://www.essenhealthcare.com

About Verustat:

VeruStat is a health tech company that aids physicians in tracking vital patient measurements at home to reduce patient visits to the physician's office. Unlike most RPM providers who only provide software and hardware, Verustat has a highly trained team of care coordinators who provide tens of thousands of live phone calls to patients nationally each month on behalf of health systems, accountable care organizations, and independent physician groups. As a result, the Company has one of the highest compliance rates among its patient populations in the RPM industry. The leadership team is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and has managed hundreds of team members calling senior patients in different capacities for the past decade.

About Essen Health Care

Founded in 1999, Essen Health Care is a growing community healthcare network and group practice with over 150 primary and specialty care physicians and 100+ advanced clinicians providing high quality, compassionate, and accessible medical care to over 100,0000 of the most vulnerable and under-served residents of New York State. Guided by a population health model of care, Essen has five integrated clinical divisions offering primary care, urgent care and specialty services, as well as nursing home staffing and care management. All clinical services are offered via telehealth or in-person at 32 medical practices and at home through our house calls program for homebound patients.

Essen is dedicated to ensuring the quality of care for all patients and has been designated a 'Level 3 Patient Centered Medical Home' by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

