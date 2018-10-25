ESSENCE® Beauty Carnival Hits the Road in 2019

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ESSENCE® Beauty Carnival ™, recognized as the world's largest beauty experience for Black women, is hitting the road in 2019—newly reimagined as an expanded, multi-city tour. Tickets are on-sale now for this epic celebration of Black beauty—convening a community of enthusiasts, experts and influencers at New York City's Pier 36 on April 27-28, 2019.

"As the leading global destination for Black women, ESSENCE® celebrates diverse beauty and inspires inclusivity in a way that only we can," said ESSENCE Fashion and Beauty Director Julee Wilson. "With the expansion of our Beauty Carnival, we are embracing our unique journey and curating our programming to share a very special experience with beauty aficionados from city to city."

Inspired by the brand's original Beauty Carnival which takes place during the annual ESSENCE Festival and attracts more than 10,000 fans per day from around the world, the tour will return to New Orleans this summer, making the 25th anniversary ESSENCE Festival its second stop. The Beauty Carnival's final destination will be in Texas October 2019. Details to be announced at a later date.

The ESSENCE Beauty Carnival tour will deliver a globally inclusive and immersive experience featuring up-close access to exciting moments, such as expert tutorials, engaging conversations, exclusive interviews with today's beauty icons, live podcasts and special guest performances. Highlights include:

ESSENCE's new museum of Black beauty, documenting key historical and cultural moments, classic products and archived video to bring to life ESSENCE storytelling around Black beauty

Curated "Shop ESSENCE" beauty marketplace

Extensive product sampling and special brand activations

Premier pampering services, gift bag, light bites and sips, and celebrity/influencer meet and greets for VIP level ticket-holders in our Beauty Bungalow

For more on the ESSENCE Beauty Carnival tour and to purchase tickets, visit Essence.com/BeautyCarnival. Share your experience on your social platforms using the official hashtag #EssenceCarnival.

About Essence Communications Inc.

Essence Communications is the number one media, technology and commerce company dedicated to Black women and inspires a global audience of more than 17 million through diverse storytelling and immersive original content. With a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online, ESSENCE encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including Black Women in Music, Black Women in Hollywood, Street Style and the ESSENCE Festival. Essence Communications is owned by Essence Ventures, an independent Black-owned, technology-driven company focused on merging content, community and commerce to meet the evolving cultural and lifestyle needs of people of color.

