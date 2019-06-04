Essence Launches Breakthrough Radar Technology to Detect Senior Falls

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of every three seniors fall each year. This is a startling number, one which is magnified by the fact that many, if not most, of these falls go undetected for long periods of time. Technological alerting solutions over time have had only limited success, mainly due to the fact that they require the fallen person to press a button which may be out of reach or otherwise inaccessible. These solutions may also be based on wearables that the senior might not be wearing at the time of the fall.

To combat this, Essence Smart Care has developed a ground-breaking solution that immediately and accurately detects falls without the need for a wearable device. Essence Smart Care is part of the Israel based Essence Group, a company that specializes in intelligent IoT and cybersecurity solutions for the monitored security, connected home and senior telecare markets.

The new device is to be launched at the upcoming ESX Security show in Indianapolis this week and has already won the Innovation Award in the Digital Health/Well-Being Systems category. It will also be in the running for the TechVision Challenge "Best in Show" award.

Based on 3D imaging technology, normally used in upscale outdoor perimeter security applications, the indoor Radar Fall Detector is able to recognize when a person has fallen. Using AI, the device verifies that a fall has occurred and sends this information to the telecare service provider or directly to caregivers.

"As part of our Care@Home senior monitoring platform, the new Radar Fall Detector is a natural extension of our concept of proactive monitoring to promote independent living for seniors," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA, "We continue to innovate and use the most advanced technologies to enable our partners to offer solutions that really help them protect their subscribers."

Essence Smart Care has garnered numerous awards worldwide for technology based senior care solutions such as the Care@Home Pro algorithm-based activity monitoring, the Care@Home Communicator that enables voice triggered emergency alerts and the Care@Home Active fall detector that gives location based senior protection both at home and on-the-go.

The Radar Fall Detector is triggered by a motion detector whenever there is movement in a room and continuously tracks the resident's movements through the radar sensor. If there is a sudden change from a standing to lying position, the device uses its internal decision-making mechanism to determine if a fall has occurred and notifies care providers through the Care@Home PERS+ platform.

"With this latest ESX Innovation Award, Essence is again showing its commitment to serving the senior population with highly innovative solutions to real-world problems," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and chairman of the Essence Group, "Our end-to-end IoT and cyber solutions continue to benefit service providers world-wide."

About Essence

Essence is a global provider of IoT connected-living and cybersecurity solutions for communication, security and healthcare service providers, serving households and small-medium businesses. Leveraging 25 years of experience and innovation with a global presence and 30 million devices deployed worldwide, Essence is committed to developing and supporting solutions that enhance partners' businesses and enable people to live fuller, better lives. The multiple award-winning Care@Home Multi-Service Platform is an aging in place product suite offering seamless home care monitoring indoors and outdoors, allowing independence for seniors and peace of mind to their loved ones.

