Essence SmartCare Partners with WSH to Advance Senior Care Across Germany

HERZLIYA, Israel , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence SmartCare, a leader in IoT-based remote care solutions, today announced that its voice-activated emergency call solution has been selected by leading German security provider WSH for integration into the Smardian IoT-based independent living alarm system. The agreement makes WSH, a subsidiary of Switzerland's Securitas Group, the first German service provider to offer full-coverage touchless emergency solutions with advanced voice-activated technology.

Using Essence SmartCare's [email protected] technology, the Smardian platform can detect emergency situations, triggered vocally in every room in the home, locate the person in need, and establish a direct line of communication between the senior and their relatives or the WSH emergency call center. To date, over 1,000 WSH customers across Germany have been provided with the Smardian solution, with many more units set to be rolled out by the end of the year.

"We are delighted to be partnering with WSH for this essential project, providing seniors and vulnerable individuals across Germany access to advanced telecare services that can significantly improve their lives and overall feeling of safety," said Barak Katz, General Manager of Essence SmartCare. "Our advanced technology is helping to make homes safer, enabling seniors to live more independent lives while providing peace of mind to them and their families."

The [email protected] Communicator, part of Essence's [email protected] product suite, is a wireless emergency solution featuring integrated intelligent voice activation. The system provides an additional layer of safety by allowing users to call for aid, even when they cannot reach their panic button. Two-way voice communication is also possible, enabling the monitoring center to request more information and provide assurance and instruction to the person in need. The solution can also detect and alert in cases of extreme temperature and, being water-resistant, can be installed in the shower or bath area.

"Through our parent company, Securitas Direct Switzerland, WSH has enjoyed a long and fruitful relationship with Essence Group providing innovative security solutions across Europe," said Petra Martin-Brauchle, Managing Director of WSH. "We are delighted to be able to build on this strong relationship to introduce voice-activated emergency call capabilities to the Smardian solution. This collaboration has resulted in an offering that will significantly improve the lives of our customers."

"Essence is continually looking to expand our existing partnerships and enter into new markets with solutions and services that substantially improve the provision of care for those who need it most," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "We are proud that WSH has joined us as a valued partner, one who shares our commitment to providing peace of mind and improving the lives of seniors and vulnerable populations."

About Essence SmartCare

Essence SmartCare, part of the Essence Group, develops advanced health and remote monitoring platforms for market-leading healthcare and senior care providers, enabling smart preventive care and emergency response so seniors can live life to the fullest – with total peace of mind. Partnering with Essence SmartCare helps position companies as progressive, forward-thinking and in touch with the need to enable elderly and vulnerable people to lead more independent and safer lives.

About WSH

WSH is a German company, headquartered in Singen, Germany, active in all areas of corporate and private security since 1926. WSH's nationwide emergency call and service control center connects with an extensive network of installation specialists, system providers, and security companies. The control center team receives incoming alarm reports from across the country and coordinates the necessary custom-tailored response, determined in advance by the customer. Whether developing the latest innovations in factory security, monitoring objects, or connecting a hazard alarm system to the control center, the company's focus is always on the trust and safety of its customers.

For more information: https://www.wsh-sicherheit.de/

