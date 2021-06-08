Essent Biologics Launches Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells For Regenerative Medicine, Biopharmaceutical And Cell Therapy Research

The company's hMSCs are the first commercial hMSC product that is recovered, expanded and cryopreserved without the use of antibiotics or animal products. Additionally, with each order of hMSCs, Essent Biologics can provide full donor information coupled with a source biopsy called the Essent Origin Sample ™ .

"This is an important milestone in getting our products into the hands of brilliant researchers," said Corey Stone, Executive Director, Essent Biologics. "Our stem cells are the ideal input to your experiment, whether you are developing cell-based therapies, spheroids, bioprinted constructs, microfluidic chips or complex in vitro models."

As a strategic venture from AlloSource, a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients, Essent Biologics' hMSCs are produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The company builds their hMSCs to align with International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) guidelines to ensure identity, function and sterility.

For additional information on the company's product pipeline, please visit essentbiologics.org/products/.

About Essent Biologics

Essent Biologics is setting a new standard in human-derived biomaterials and comprehensive data for research. The nonprofit biotechnology company provides low-passaged primary cells, research tissue and scaffold materials to advance regenerative medicine research from benchtop to bedside. Essent Biologics supplies products in small or large volumes and serves as a manufacturing partner by creating master cell banks and an inventory of custom products within a tailored specification. In order to ensure reliable product quality, safety and efficacy, all Essent Biologics products are developed using robust design control processes and produced under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). For more information, please visit essentbiologics.org.

