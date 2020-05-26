Essent Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Coherus BioSciences, Patterson-UTI Energy to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 1:

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASD:CHRS) will replace Opus Bank (NASD:OPB) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASD:PPBI) is acquiring Opus Bank in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will replace Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASD:PTEN) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Patterson-UTI Energy will replace Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Noble is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Coherus Biosciences is a biotherapeutics company that focuses on the biosimilar market. Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Biotechnology Sub-Industry index.

Essent Group offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. Headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Sub-Industry index.

Patterson-UTI Energy is a provider of oilfield services and products. Headquartered in Houston,TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Drilling Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 1, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Essent Group Financials Thrifts & Mortgage Finance DELETED Patterson-UTI Energy Energy Oil & Gas Drilling

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX –JUNE 1, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Coherus Biosciences Health Care Biotechnology

Patterson-UTI Energy Energy Oil & Gas Drilling DELETED Opus Bank Financials Regional Banks

Noble Corp Energy Oil & Gas Drilling

