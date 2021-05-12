Essential Design won two iF DESIGN AWARDS 2021

Each year, the world's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARD. TeakOrigin and Guide Beauty won over the 98-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with their novel design elements. The competition was intense: almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality.

Food data start-up TeakOrigin has amassed a massive data set on the nutritional value of fresh fruits and vegetables. Essential Design and PA Consulting digital experts partnered with TeakOrigin to develop a sustainable business model, simplified its market narrative, and created a value proposition that resonated with retailers and consumers. Our end-to-end innovation work resulted in a SaaS-based nutritional intelligence service, and the TeakOrigin guide, a web platform with an easy-to-use search interface that enables consumers to assess both grocer and produce performance so customers can buy the best quality fresh foods.

Essential Design partnered with world renowned makeup artist Terri Bryant and her Guide Beauty team to reimagine makeup and how it is applied. Essential Design worked with Guide Beauty to establish its brand from initial product ideation to market launch and created an innovative line of beauty tools that use universal design principles. The products feature integrated stability points that offer users more control and ergonomic forms that are easier to hold and open than traditional tools. Guide Beauty was named as a finalist in the Fast Company 2020 Innovation by Design Awards for the Fashion and Beauty, General Excellence, and Packaging categories. Guide Beauty also received a "Best of Beauty 2020" award from Allure Magazine, and a "Best of 2020" award from Oprah Magazine.

Richard Watson, Essential Design co-founder and head of PA Consulting's global design capability, said: "We are extremely proud to have won two iF Design Awards. Our team brought ingenious thinking and inclusive design principles together to usher in a new era of cosmetics for Guide Beauty. For TeakOrigin we built an innovative platform that is changing the way consumers buy fresh foods."

More information about the products can be found in the "Winners" section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are 3,300 specialists in consumer and manufacturing, defence and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Netherlands and Nordics. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI). All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE and in the iF design app.

