Essential Elements Launches Zero-Sugar Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Elements (Ee) – the premium, science-backed sports nutrition brand – has continued their promise to be sugar-free in 2022. They have just released the world's first Zero-Sugar Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies with pure apple cider vinegar from "the mother" that works to boost immunity, digestive health, and energy.

These new and improved gummies have zero-sugar with a delicious red apple flavor that makes this normally acidic and strong-flavored liquid enjoyable to eat daily.

"Working to ensure all of our products have zero-sugar has been at the top of our priority list throughout our development and innovation pipelines," said Al Goldman, Creative Brand Manager for Essential Elements. "Essential Elements provides the finest ingredients, without extra additives, that work to enhance overall health and our ACV gummies line is a modern-day restorative and health-promoting go-to."

Containing 1000mg of ACV per serving, the Zero-Sugar Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies are also fortified with a full daily serving of vitamin B12 which is known mainly for its ability to help the body maintain proper nerve and blood cell health. Along with these incredible benefits, the gummies are non-GMO, soy-free, dairy-free, shellfish-free, peanut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.

Each bottle contains 60 gummies, equivalent to 30 servings per bottle that assist in overall digestive and immune health support. The recommended dosage for adults is two gummies taken once daily, or as recommended by your healthcare professional. The manufacturer's suggested retail price for one bottle is $24.99.

Essential Elements provides a variety of products and supplements that support heart, immune, hair, skin, hair, and cognitive health. To learn more about Essential Elements and their full range of products, visit http://ee.fit/ .

ABOUT ESSENTIAL ELEMENTS NUTRITION

Essential Elements specializes in manufacturing premium and affordable dietary and wellness supplements. Always science-based from clinically studied, premium, raw ingredients, Essential Elements delivers high potency products that are affordable, natural, safe and effective. Targeted testing and well controlled manufacturing processes allows them to consistently produce quality products you can trust. For more information, visit ee.fit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

SOURCE Essential Elements Nutrition