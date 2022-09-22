Essential Oil Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 32.83 Million with CAGR of 9.4% Forecast by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Applications and Revenue Outlook

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued an inclusive industry study on Global Essential Oil Market which includes growth analysis, regional marketin+g, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Essential Oil market research reports point out that the global market is anticipated to surge at a steady rate in the coming years. This report provides a comprehensive review of the global market. Analysts have identified the key market drivers and restraints in the overall market. The historical milestones achieved by the global market and rising trends have also been studied in this Essential Oil market report. Adopting such a market research report is becoming very essential for businesses as it supports better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals, and profitable business.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the essential oil market was valued at USD 16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 32.83 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The essential oils market is primarily driven by the health benefits they provide. As a result, the market witnessed rapid growth in its application, as they are now used in almost every industry, from food and beverage to medicines and animal feed and personal care products.

Essential oils are concentrated extracts of plant parts such as leaves, herbs, and barks. These are volatile, aromatic plant essences with flavouring properties that make them extremely useful in food and beverage, cosmetics, home care and cleaning, aromatherapy, and fragrance applications.

Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in this Market

This Market recent innovations and major events

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the essential oils market leading players

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Market for forthcoming years

In-depth understanding of this Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking this Market

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World (ROW)

Some of the major players operating in the Essential Oil market are

GrainCorp ( Australia )

) Malteurop ( France )

) Rahr Corporation (US)

Boortmalt ( Belgium )

) Indesso, ( Spain )

) Lipoid Kosmetic AG,( Germany )

) The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc.(U.S)

International Flavors& Fragrances, Inc.( Netherlands )

) Bell Flavors& Fragrances (france)

Rutland Biodynamics Ltd. ( Scotland )

) Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd ( India )

) AmbePhytoextractsPvt. Ltd. ( Austria )

) The Green Labs LLC (Nethelands)

Berje, Inc.( Italy )

) Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd.( India )

) DSM ( Netherlands )

Opportunities for Players

Increased disposable income and standard of living are the major factors driving the growth of the essential oil market; increased demand for personal care products drives the market rapidly. The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly, which is likely to create new opportunities for essential oil market manufacturers during the forecast period.

Recent Development

Firmenich completed the acquisition of Les Derives Résiniques et Terpeniques, a global leader in the development and supply of high-quality, renewable, and naturally derived ingredients, in May 2020 . This acquisition would position Firmenich as a leader in renewable ingredients for perfumery and other applications.

Résiniques et Terpeniques, a global leader in the development and supply of high-quality, renewable, and naturally derived ingredients, in . This acquisition would position Firmenich as a leader in renewable ingredients for perfumery and other applications. dôTERRA announced several new essential oil products and diffusers in October 2020 and three new wellness programmes to help people focus on their specific health goals.

products and diffusers in and three new wellness programmes to help people focus on their specific health goals. Givaudan acquired Myrissi in February 2021 . Givaudan's long-term Fragrance & Beauty strategy would be aided by the acquisition of Myrissi. Their AI expertise would help Givaudan propose new organoleptic approaches to consumers.

Restraints

However, the market's growth is expected to be hampered by a limited supply of raw materials and stringent quality standards. The consumption of natural reserves and the subsequent outcomes associated with some essential oils restrain market growth.

How the Report Aids Your Business Decision?

This section of this Market report highlights some of the most relevant factors and growth enablers that collectively ensure a high-end growth spurt

The report unravels details on pronounced share assessments across both country-wise as well as region-based segments

A leading synopsis of market share analysis of dynamic players inclusive of high-end industry veterans

New player entry analysis and their scope of new business models

The report includes strategic recommendations for new business veterans as well as established players seeking novel growth avenues

A detailed consultation services based on historical as well as current timelines to ensure feasible forecast predictions

A thorough evaluation and detailed study of various segments as well as sub-segments across regional and country-specific developments

A review of market competitors, their high-end product and service portfolios, dynamic trends, as well as technological advances that portray high-end growth in this Market

Key Segmentation:

By Extraction method

Distillation

Cold Press Extraction

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Others

By Products

Lavender Oil

Lemon Oil

Orange Oil

Frankincense

Chamomile Oil

Lime Oil

Rosemary

Tea Tree

Patchouli Oil

Lavandin Oil

Lemongrass Oil

Citronella Oil

Balsam

Bergamot

Mandarine Oil

Eucalyptus Oil

Clove Oil

Cedarwood Oil

Coriander Oil

Basil Oil

Cornmint Oil

Peppermint Oil

Spearmint Oil

Litsea Cubeba Oil

By Application

Spa and Relaxation

Aromatherapy

Massage oil

Personal care

Fragrance

Cosmetics

Cleaning and Home

Food and Beverages

Medical

Others

By Distribution channel

Direct

Retail

Supermarket/hypermarket

Online retailing

Key Drivers:

Long shelf life as well as growing demand from personal care industry

Essential oil has a long shelf life because it does not oxidise or become rancid and does not degrade when subjected to high temperatures and pressure because of this property, it is used in a variety of skin care products, including moisturisers, facial cleansers, scar and stretch mark minimizers, and anti-acne gels, as well as hair care products, including conditioners, de-tangling creams, and hair regrowth serums.

The growing application in supplement and pharmaceutical industries

In addition, essential oil contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc. As a result, it is used as a diet supplement and as a key ingredient in several pharmaceutical products for the treatment of sores, cuts, bruises, burns, and athlete's foot and warts. Furthermore, as some plant seeds can be cultivated after five years, leading companies invest in R&D activities to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies to ensure a consistent supply of oil resources.

Regional Analysis-

The countries covered in the Essential Oil market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to show an active increase in the essential oils business during the mentioned forecast period. The factors driving the province's trade growth are an increase in disposable income and increased investment in the application of natural resources.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

