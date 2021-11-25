Essential Pharma completes two transactions with Rosemont Pharmaceuticals bringing into the portfolio several attractive niche products and streamlining the portfolio to pursue strategic growth ambition

EGHAM, England, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Pharma, an international specialty pharma group focused on maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas, announces the closing of two transactions with Rosemont Pharmaceuticals ("Rosemont"). Essential Pharma has completed the divestment of its oral liquid portfolio to Rosemont, a UK-based pharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing oral liquid products. Essential has separately acquired a series of attractive, niche products with geographic expansion potential.

Steen Vangsgaard, CEO of Essential Pharma commented: "We are pleased to close these transactions with Rosemont, which have tremendous strategic logic for both Essential and Rosemont. The Rosemont products bring additional niche products into our portfolio with international expansion potential. The divestiture of our UK oral liquid products streamlines our portfolio, allowing us to focus and accelerate our strategic growth ambition of building a leading international specialty pharma platform."

Under the terms of the divestment, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals will acquire the product portfolio of licences, registrations and trademarks, as well as related commercial rights, to a number of oral generic products which are used to treat a range of conditions in various therapeutic areas.

Essential Pharma's strategy is focused on it becoming a leading international medicines provider, recognised globally for its unique range of essential therapies, made available for patients in a responsible and sustainable way.

Rosemont Pharmaceuticals is a UK based manufacturer of medicines with over 50 years' experience providing an extensive range of prescription medicines. Rosemont Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Inflexion Private Equity Partners in June 2020.

"These transactions support Rosemont's strategy to be a rapid developer, reliable manufacturer and global supplier of patient focused medicines by focusing our current portfolio and expanding the number of products we can supply to patients" commented Howard Taylor, Chief Executive Officer at Rosemont Pharmaceuticals "

About Essential Pharma

Essential Pharma is an international specialty pharmaceutical group dedicated to maintaining access to well-established, "at risk" products essential to patients across multiple therapeutic areas. The group has been an important and valued partner to healthcare providers for over 20 years by giving patients access to medicines that otherwise would not be available.

Essential Pharma operates globally in more than 20 countries, supplying a portfolio of over 150 essential medicines across multiple therapeutic areas. Essential Pharma's growth strategy is based around identifying and acquiring mature, at-risk products from larger pharmaceutical groups looking to streamline their product portfolios.

It is a trusted partner to multiple pharma companies of all sizes with a proven history of integrating assets, managing complex technology and product transfers while ensuring continual and sustainable supply to patients.

Essential Pharma maintains strong relationships with partners at eight manufacturing sites across the EU and US in order to ensure the continuing manufacture of its products to the highest regulatory standards.

Essential Pharma's growth strategy is backed by Gyrus Capital, an investment firm dedicated to transformational investments in sectors with long term sustainable growth, including healthcare.

For more information, please visit essentialpharmagroup.com

CONTACTS

Essential Pharma

Steen Vangsgaard, CEO

Tel: +44(0)1784 477 167

Email: [email protected]

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting (for Essential Pharma)

David Dible, Frazer Hall, Evelyn McCormack

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Essential Pharma